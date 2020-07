1815 Green Trail

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher garage fireplace game room microwave

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave refrigerator Property Amenities game room parking garage

MUST SEE HOME IN THE HEART OF KELLER, LOCATED IN THE PRISTINE COMMUNITY OF HIDDEN LAKES FEATURES GRANITE, HUGE ISLAND, GAS COOKTOP, WOODFLOORS IN SHARED SPACES AND CARPET IN BEDROOMS, STONE BACKSPLASH, NEUTRAL COLORS THROUGHOUT. LARGE GAME ROOM UPSTAIRS AMONG SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS. OUTDOOR LIVING AREA BOASTS A BEAUTIFUL CEDAR PERGOLA. KELLER ISD AND KELLER HIGH SCHOOL! LOCATION IS IDEAL, 20 MIN TO DFW, EASY ACCESS TO 114, I-35W, HWY 121. Lease Info: First month rent and security deposit. Lease Terms: Application fee, Credit report, prior residence history, references required and a Yearly lease. Owner will pay HOA Dues