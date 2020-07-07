1809 Forest Bend Lane

Amenities

APPLICATIONS IN HAND - NO MORE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME! Lovely One Story Home in Hidden Lakes Master Planned Community, across the street from Greenbelt, Walking Trails and Sky Creek Golf Course! Spacious entry with large private office at the front of the home! Open Floor Plan features hardwood flooring thru living areas - carpet in bedrooms only! Split floor plan with private Master Suite. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances - open to spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Entertain friends & family on the back patio with grill for tenants use. Full sprinkler system. Community amenities: 3 pools, clubhouse, trails, playground, ball fields. Adjacent Sky Creek Ranch Golf course!