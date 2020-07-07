All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 30 2019 at 8:58 AM

1809 Forest Bend Lane

1809 Forest Bend Lane
Location

1809 Forest Bend Lane, Keller, TX 76248
Bloomfield At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
playground
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
bbq/grill
APPLICATIONS IN HAND - NO MORE ACCEPTED AT THIS TIME! Lovely One Story Home in Hidden Lakes Master Planned Community, across the street from Greenbelt, Walking Trails and Sky Creek Golf Course! Spacious entry with large private office at the front of the home! Open Floor Plan features hardwood flooring thru living areas - carpet in bedrooms only! Split floor plan with private Master Suite. Large kitchen with stainless steel appliances - open to spacious family room with gas log fireplace. Entertain friends & family on the back patio with grill for tenants use. Full sprinkler system. Community amenities: 3 pools, clubhouse, trails, playground, ball fields. Adjacent Sky Creek Ranch Golf course!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1809 Forest Bend Lane have any available units?
1809 Forest Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1809 Forest Bend Lane have?
Some of 1809 Forest Bend Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1809 Forest Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1809 Forest Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1809 Forest Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1809 Forest Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1809 Forest Bend Lane offer parking?
No, 1809 Forest Bend Lane does not offer parking.
Does 1809 Forest Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1809 Forest Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1809 Forest Bend Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1809 Forest Bend Lane has a pool.
Does 1809 Forest Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 1809 Forest Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1809 Forest Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1809 Forest Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

