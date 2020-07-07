All apartments in Keller
1719 Chatham Lane
Last updated August 20 2019 at 10:43 AM

1719 Chatham Lane

1719 Chatham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1719 Chatham Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
Updated home ready for a SHORT TERM LEASE. Yard care included! Enjoy the neighborhood pool. The backyard has peaceful views to the green belt with walking and biking trail. Located in Keller Highschool Zone. Stainless kitchen appliances and granite countertop with modern design backsplash. The floors are low maintenance engineered hardwood. Sorry, NO PETS and no exceptions. If you are building a home or trying to look for just the right one and need to rent for a short time, this home is for you.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

