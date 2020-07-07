1709 Queensgate Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage media room pet friendly

This extraordinary Keller ISD home in Marshall Ridge has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath, an office with french doors, a formal dining room, upstairs game room, media room with impressive home theater package. Upgrades include nailed down wood flooring on first floor, bull-nose 2 inch granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms, stainless double oven, gas cook top, deep kitchen sink, crown molding and 2 inch wood blinds throughout, prewired with HDMI and CAT-5 in every room, extended covered back porch and driveway. Spray foam insulation for energy efficiency making the average utilities $167 for electric, $97 for water, and $47 for gas.