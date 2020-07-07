All apartments in Keller
Last updated November 4 2019 at 6:45 PM

1709 Queensgate Drive

1709 Queensgate Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1709 Queensgate Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
This extraordinary Keller ISD home in Marshall Ridge has 4 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 1 half bath, an office with french doors, a formal dining room, upstairs game room, media room with impressive home theater package. Upgrades include nailed down wood flooring on first floor, bull-nose 2 inch granite counter tops in kitchen and all bathrooms, stainless double oven, gas cook top, deep kitchen sink, crown molding and 2 inch wood blinds throughout, prewired with HDMI and CAT-5 in every room, extended covered back porch and driveway. Spray foam insulation for energy efficiency making the average utilities $167 for electric, $97 for water, and $47 for gas.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 Queensgate Drive have any available units?
1709 Queensgate Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 Queensgate Drive have?
Some of 1709 Queensgate Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 Queensgate Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1709 Queensgate Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 Queensgate Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 Queensgate Drive is pet friendly.
Does 1709 Queensgate Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1709 Queensgate Drive offers parking.
Does 1709 Queensgate Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 Queensgate Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 Queensgate Drive have a pool?
No, 1709 Queensgate Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1709 Queensgate Drive have accessible units?
No, 1709 Queensgate Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 Queensgate Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1709 Queensgate Drive has units with dishwashers.

