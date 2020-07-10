All apartments in Keller
1708 Forest Bend Lane

1708 Forest Bend Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1708 Forest Bend Lane, Keller, TX 76248
Bloomfield At Hidden Lakes

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
coffee bar
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
garage
Fabulous one story home on the golf course overlooking the 15th fairway a rare gem! This gorgeous home has a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, one currently used as an office. Huge living area with wood floors and gorgeous arched windows. Eat in kitchen features granite countertops with stone back splash and extra counter space for a coffee bar. Master has a sitting area, Garden tub,oversized shower, dual sinks, and a giant closet. Sink in utility room. The serene back yard has a garden area. Keller ISD. Sky Creek Ranch Golf club.1st time as a rental.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1708 Forest Bend Lane have any available units?
1708 Forest Bend Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1708 Forest Bend Lane have?
Some of 1708 Forest Bend Lane's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1708 Forest Bend Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1708 Forest Bend Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1708 Forest Bend Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1708 Forest Bend Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1708 Forest Bend Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1708 Forest Bend Lane offers parking.
Does 1708 Forest Bend Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1708 Forest Bend Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1708 Forest Bend Lane have a pool?
No, 1708 Forest Bend Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1708 Forest Bend Lane have accessible units?
No, 1708 Forest Bend Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1708 Forest Bend Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1708 Forest Bend Lane has units with dishwashers.

