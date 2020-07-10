1708 Forest Bend Lane

Amenities

Fabulous one story home on the golf course overlooking the 15th fairway a rare gem! This gorgeous home has a split floor plan with 4 bedrooms, one currently used as an office. Huge living area with wood floors and gorgeous arched windows. Eat in kitchen features granite countertops with stone back splash and extra counter space for a coffee bar. Master has a sitting area, Garden tub,oversized shower, dual sinks, and a giant closet. Sink in utility room. The serene back yard has a garden area. Keller ISD. Sky Creek Ranch Golf club.1st time as a rental.