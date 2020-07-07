All apartments in Keller
1701 Chatham Lane
1701 Chatham Lane

1701 Chatham Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1701 Chatham Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Situated on a Corner Lot On a Tree-Lined Street This Home is in the Coveted Neighborhood of Wyndham Village and Exemplary Keller ISD.Take Full Advantage of Home's Close Proximity to Shopping & Dining all while enjoying Wyndham's Amenities Including An EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY POOL And Maintenance of your Front Yard Mowing! The Kitchen has Granite And ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.Master Bedroom Suite Down Boasts Large Jetted Tub,Separate Shower,Dual Sinks and Vanities,Walk-In Closet.Formal Dining can serve as an Awesome Home Office.Backyard Features Covered Patio for Sunny Days.Highlights Include Open Concept, Tall Ceilings, Cozy Fireplace, Lots of Natural Light,Plenty of Storage. Must See!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1701 Chatham Lane have any available units?
1701 Chatham Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1701 Chatham Lane have?
Some of 1701 Chatham Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1701 Chatham Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1701 Chatham Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1701 Chatham Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1701 Chatham Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1701 Chatham Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1701 Chatham Lane offers parking.
Does 1701 Chatham Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1701 Chatham Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1701 Chatham Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1701 Chatham Lane has a pool.
Does 1701 Chatham Lane have accessible units?
No, 1701 Chatham Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1701 Chatham Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1701 Chatham Lane has units with dishwashers.

