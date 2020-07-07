1701 Chatham Lane

Amenities

Situated on a Corner Lot On a Tree-Lined Street This Home is in the Coveted Neighborhood of Wyndham Village and Exemplary Keller ISD.Take Full Advantage of Home's Close Proximity to Shopping & Dining all while enjoying Wyndham's Amenities Including An EXCLUSIVE COMMUNITY POOL And Maintenance of your Front Yard Mowing! The Kitchen has Granite And ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES.Master Bedroom Suite Down Boasts Large Jetted Tub,Separate Shower,Dual Sinks and Vanities,Walk-In Closet.Formal Dining can serve as an Awesome Home Office.Backyard Features Covered Patio for Sunny Days.Highlights Include Open Concept, Tall Ceilings, Cozy Fireplace, Lots of Natural Light,Plenty of Storage. Must See!