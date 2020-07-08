Beautiful 5 Bed home in Marshall Ridge! Extended 3 Car Garage and Central Vac System! Located on a cul-de-sac and very near a neighborhood playground. Beautiful community pool and clubhouse. Upgraded granite and under cabinet lighting set this beautiful kitchen apart. Large media room with extended storage closet that could be used as a craft room or additional office. House will be leased without furniture.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1640 Bradford Grove Trail have any available units?
1640 Bradford Grove Trail doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1640 Bradford Grove Trail have?
Some of 1640 Bradford Grove Trail's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1640 Bradford Grove Trail currently offering any rent specials?
1640 Bradford Grove Trail is not currently offering any rent specials.