1640 Bradford Grove Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse parking playground pool garage media room

Beautiful 5 Bed home in Marshall Ridge! Extended 3 Car Garage and Central Vac System! Located on a cul-de-sac and very near a neighborhood playground. Beautiful community pool and clubhouse. Upgraded granite and under cabinet lighting set this beautiful kitchen apart. Large media room with extended storage closet that could be used as a craft room or additional office. House will be leased without furniture.