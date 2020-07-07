1628 Goldenrod Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher garage stainless steel walk in closets playground

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking playground garage media room

Stunning 4 Bedrooms and a study home in the Beautiful Marshall Ridge Subdivision.

Zoned to The Excellent Keller ISD. Master Bedroom with a large master bath and 2 entrances walk-in closet on the 1st floor. Large Kitchen with stainless steel Refrigerator, extra large formal dining room, which opens up to the foyer and living room. Study room down stairs. Game room and media room with a big screen,projector, and wall speakers on the 2nd floor. Huge backyard with a playground and Covered Patio. Additionally, this home has 3 car garage.