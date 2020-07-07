All apartments in Keller
1628 Goldenrod Lane
Last updated July 2 2020 at 4:24 PM

1628 Goldenrod Lane

1628 Goldenrod Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1628 Goldenrod Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
garage
media room
Stunning 4 Bedrooms and a study home in the Beautiful Marshall Ridge Subdivision.
Zoned to The Excellent Keller ISD. Master Bedroom with a large master bath and 2 entrances walk-in closet on the 1st floor. Large Kitchen with stainless steel Refrigerator, extra large formal dining room, which opens up to the foyer and living room. Study room down stairs. Game room and media room with a big screen,projector, and wall speakers on the 2nd floor. Huge backyard with a playground and Covered Patio. Additionally, this home has 3 car garage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 Goldenrod Lane have any available units?
1628 Goldenrod Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 Goldenrod Lane have?
Some of 1628 Goldenrod Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 Goldenrod Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1628 Goldenrod Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 Goldenrod Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1628 Goldenrod Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1628 Goldenrod Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1628 Goldenrod Lane offers parking.
Does 1628 Goldenrod Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 Goldenrod Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 Goldenrod Lane have a pool?
No, 1628 Goldenrod Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1628 Goldenrod Lane have accessible units?
No, 1628 Goldenrod Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 Goldenrod Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 Goldenrod Lane has units with dishwashers.

