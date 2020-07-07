1624 Overcup Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities gym parking garage

4 Bedrooms, 2 Living, & 2 Dining areas, award winning Keller ISD schools. Light and bright throughout with sought after split bedroom floorplan. Spacious and great for entertaining. Versatile floorplan can accommodate a study, home gym or playroom. Gourmet Kitchen with expansive wrap around breakfast bar that opens to living room. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Rear alley garage entrance. Enjoy the patio and deck with lots of grassy area play to and relax!