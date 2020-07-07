All apartments in Keller
1624 Overcup Lane
1624 Overcup Lane

1624 Overcup Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1624 Overcup Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
4 Bedrooms, 2 Living, & 2 Dining areas, award winning Keller ISD schools. Light and bright throughout with sought after split bedroom floorplan. Spacious and great for entertaining. Versatile floorplan can accommodate a study, home gym or playroom. Gourmet Kitchen with expansive wrap around breakfast bar that opens to living room. Large master suite with vaulted ceiling, dual sinks, separate shower and large walk-in closet. Rear alley garage entrance. Enjoy the patio and deck with lots of grassy area play to and relax!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1624 Overcup Lane have any available units?
1624 Overcup Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1624 Overcup Lane have?
Some of 1624 Overcup Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1624 Overcup Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1624 Overcup Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1624 Overcup Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1624 Overcup Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1624 Overcup Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1624 Overcup Lane offers parking.
Does 1624 Overcup Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1624 Overcup Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1624 Overcup Lane have a pool?
No, 1624 Overcup Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1624 Overcup Lane have accessible units?
No, 1624 Overcup Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1624 Overcup Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1624 Overcup Lane has units with dishwashers.

