Keller, TX
1620 Timber Ridge Lane
Last updated June 2 2019 at 5:58 PM

1620 Timber Ridge Lane

1620 Timber Ridge Ln · No Longer Available
Location

1620 Timber Ridge Ln, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
You will fall in love with all the trees, the quiet cul-de-sac, and the relaxing pool! Expansive kitchen is a chef's dream. Amazing island with seating area, glass cabinets, stainless steal appliances, and wood beamed ceiling. The breakfast area has views of the pool and grounds. This one story home offers four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a three car garage. Large flex space with barn doors offers optional use for formal dining, study, or play room. The master bathroom has its own fireplace, two-way entry to the bathroom with fluted tub, large shower, two mirrors and sinks, and three closets. Located just minutes from HWY 114 and the Alliance Corridor. Lawn care and pool care included with rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 Timber Ridge Lane have any available units?
1620 Timber Ridge Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 Timber Ridge Lane have?
Some of 1620 Timber Ridge Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 Timber Ridge Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1620 Timber Ridge Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 Timber Ridge Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1620 Timber Ridge Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1620 Timber Ridge Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1620 Timber Ridge Lane offers parking.
Does 1620 Timber Ridge Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1620 Timber Ridge Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 Timber Ridge Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1620 Timber Ridge Lane has a pool.
Does 1620 Timber Ridge Lane have accessible units?
No, 1620 Timber Ridge Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 Timber Ridge Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 Timber Ridge Lane has units with dishwashers.

