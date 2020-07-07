1620 Timber Ridge Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool garage

You will fall in love with all the trees, the quiet cul-de-sac, and the relaxing pool! Expansive kitchen is a chef's dream. Amazing island with seating area, glass cabinets, stainless steal appliances, and wood beamed ceiling. The breakfast area has views of the pool and grounds. This one story home offers four bedrooms, two and a half baths, and a three car garage. Large flex space with barn doors offers optional use for formal dining, study, or play room. The master bathroom has its own fireplace, two-way entry to the bathroom with fluted tub, large shower, two mirrors and sinks, and three closets. Located just minutes from HWY 114 and the Alliance Corridor. Lawn care and pool care included with rent.