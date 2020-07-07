All apartments in Keller
Last updated November 2 2019 at 12:17 PM

1613 Birchmont Ln

1613 Birchmont Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1613 Birchmont Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Birchmont Lane - Property Id: 170671

Awesome 4/2.5 in Keller ISD with a pool and an oversized 2.5 car garage. Oversized windows in living area with awesome morning sunlight coming in over the pool. Jack and Jill Bathroom upstairs. Natural stone tiled master on first level with large garden Tub, Walk-in shower / His & Hers sinks.

What you'll love about this house:
Everything is new: Doors, floors, trim, paint, tile, fixtures, plumbing(toilets sinks faucets).
Oversized nearly 3 car garage with long drive way off street
Great School District - Keller ISD
Double Ovens with Microwave
New Granite countertops with backsplash
New Electrical outlets (tamper proof outlets upstairs)
James Martin Vanities with soft close drawers - furniture quality
New Knotty Alder Cabinets with soft close doors and drawers
Dimmable Recessed lights in every room
Jetted bathtub in master
Synthetic Turf in backyard.

2 year lease with price listed.

Corporate / Relocation / Short Term Furnished available / Real Estate Agents Welcome.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170671p
Property Id 170671

(RLNE5251443)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1613 Birchmont Ln have any available units?
1613 Birchmont Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1613 Birchmont Ln have?
Some of 1613 Birchmont Ln's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1613 Birchmont Ln currently offering any rent specials?
1613 Birchmont Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1613 Birchmont Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 1613 Birchmont Ln is pet friendly.
Does 1613 Birchmont Ln offer parking?
Yes, 1613 Birchmont Ln offers parking.
Does 1613 Birchmont Ln have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1613 Birchmont Ln offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1613 Birchmont Ln have a pool?
Yes, 1613 Birchmont Ln has a pool.
Does 1613 Birchmont Ln have accessible units?
No, 1613 Birchmont Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 1613 Birchmont Ln have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1613 Birchmont Ln has units with dishwashers.

