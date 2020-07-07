1613 Birchmont Ln

Amenities
Birchmont Lane - Property Id: 170671
Awesome 4/2.5 in Keller ISD with a pool and an oversized 2.5 car garage. Oversized windows in living area with awesome morning sunlight coming in over the pool. Jack and Jill Bathroom upstairs. Natural stone tiled master on first level with large garden Tub, Walk-in shower / His & Hers sinks.
What you'll love about this house:
Everything is new: Doors, floors, trim, paint, tile, fixtures, plumbing(toilets sinks faucets).
Oversized nearly 3 car garage with long drive way off street
Great School District - Keller ISD
Double Ovens with Microwave
New Granite countertops with backsplash
New Electrical outlets (tamper proof outlets upstairs)
James Martin Vanities with soft close drawers - furniture quality
New Knotty Alder Cabinets with soft close doors and drawers
Dimmable Recessed lights in every room
Jetted bathtub in master
Synthetic Turf in backyard.
2 year lease with price listed.
Corporate / Relocation / Short Term Furnished available / Real Estate Agents Welcome.
