1613 Birchmont Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Birchmont Lane - Property Id: 170671



Awesome 4/2.5 in Keller ISD with a pool and an oversized 2.5 car garage. Oversized windows in living area with awesome morning sunlight coming in over the pool. Jack and Jill Bathroom upstairs. Natural stone tiled master on first level with large garden Tub, Walk-in shower / His & Hers sinks.



What you'll love about this house:

Everything is new: Doors, floors, trim, paint, tile, fixtures, plumbing(toilets sinks faucets).

Oversized nearly 3 car garage with long drive way off street

Great School District - Keller ISD

Double Ovens with Microwave

New Granite countertops with backsplash

New Electrical outlets (tamper proof outlets upstairs)

James Martin Vanities with soft close drawers - furniture quality

New Knotty Alder Cabinets with soft close doors and drawers

Dimmable Recessed lights in every room

Jetted bathtub in master

Synthetic Turf in backyard.



2 year lease with price listed.



Corporate / Relocation / Short Term Furnished available / Real Estate Agents Welcome.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.rent/s/170671p

Property Id 170671



(RLNE5251443)