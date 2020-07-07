1607 Pleasant Run

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house will be available for a late July move-in. Located in Keller near 377 and Keller Pkwy. Features include hardwood flooring, granite counters tops, and much more. Contact us today for more information about this home.For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com



Garrett George, leasing agent

Specialized Property Management #375514

469-754-8195



We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com