1607 Pleasant Run
1607 Pleasant Run

1607 Pleasant Run · No Longer Available
Location

1607 Pleasant Run, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
This beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 bathroom house will be available for a late July move-in. Located in Keller near 377 and Keller Pkwy. Features include hardwood flooring, granite counters tops, and much more. Contact us today for more information about this home.For FAQ's and online application, visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Garrett George, leasing agent
Specialized Property Management #375514
469-754-8195

We provide full service property management for more information please visit www.specializedfortworth.com

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1607 Pleasant Run have any available units?
1607 Pleasant Run doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
Is 1607 Pleasant Run currently offering any rent specials?
1607 Pleasant Run is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1607 Pleasant Run pet-friendly?
Yes, 1607 Pleasant Run is pet friendly.
Does 1607 Pleasant Run offer parking?
No, 1607 Pleasant Run does not offer parking.
Does 1607 Pleasant Run have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1607 Pleasant Run does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1607 Pleasant Run have a pool?
No, 1607 Pleasant Run does not have a pool.
Does 1607 Pleasant Run have accessible units?
No, 1607 Pleasant Run does not have accessible units.
Does 1607 Pleasant Run have units with dishwashers?
No, 1607 Pleasant Run does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1607 Pleasant Run have units with air conditioning?
No, 1607 Pleasant Run does not have units with air conditioning.

