1545 Briar Meadow Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking pool hot tub

MUST SEE! Stunning home located at the end of a cult de sac with a beautiful pond water view backyard. The house has a great open floor master bedroom and office are located downstairs. And three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large game room are located upstairs. The house has a beautiful hard wood floor through all the first floor. Kitchen are updated granite and stainless steel appliances. The backyard has a nice pool, spa and pond water view. POOL MAINTENACE ARE INCLUDED ON THE RENT. REFRIGERTATOR STAYS ON THE HOUSE. KELLER ISD.