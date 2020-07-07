1545 Briar Meadow Drive

Amenities
MUST SEE! Stunning home located at the end of a cult de sac with a beautiful pond water view backyard. The house has a great open floor master bedroom and office are located downstairs. And three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large game room are located upstairs. The house has a beautiful hard wood floor through all the first floor. Kitchen are updated granite and stainless steel appliances. The backyard has a nice pool, spa and pond water view. POOL MAINTENACE ARE INCLUDED ON THE RENT. REFRIGERTATOR STAYS ON THE HOUSE. KELLER ISD.