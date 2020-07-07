All apartments in Keller
1545 Briar Meadow Drive
1545 Briar Meadow Drive

1545 Briar Meadow Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1545 Briar Meadow Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Highland Oaks

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
hot tub
MUST SEE! Stunning home located at the end of a cult de sac with a beautiful pond water view backyard. The house has a great open floor master bedroom and office are located downstairs. And three bedrooms, 2 bathrooms and a large game room are located upstairs. The house has a beautiful hard wood floor through all the first floor. Kitchen are updated granite and stainless steel appliances. The backyard has a nice pool, spa and pond water view. POOL MAINTENACE ARE INCLUDED ON THE RENT. REFRIGERTATOR STAYS ON THE HOUSE. KELLER ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1545 Briar Meadow Drive have any available units?
1545 Briar Meadow Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1545 Briar Meadow Drive have?
Some of 1545 Briar Meadow Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1545 Briar Meadow Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1545 Briar Meadow Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1545 Briar Meadow Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1545 Briar Meadow Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1545 Briar Meadow Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1545 Briar Meadow Drive offers parking.
Does 1545 Briar Meadow Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1545 Briar Meadow Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1545 Briar Meadow Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1545 Briar Meadow Drive has a pool.
Does 1545 Briar Meadow Drive have accessible units?
No, 1545 Briar Meadow Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1545 Briar Meadow Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1545 Briar Meadow Drive has units with dishwashers.

