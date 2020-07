Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage

Hard to find single story at 2,487 sqft in Keller ISD. Open concept leads itself to family get togethers and entertaining those special guests. Extras include powered workshop, the covered patio, rear entry garage, and covered additional parking. Chefs go strait to the kitchen to enjoy island cook top, built in desk and super storage to envy.