1403 Ashmore Court
Last updated August 16 2019 at 3:18 AM

1403 Ashmore Court

1403 Ashmore Court · No Longer Available
Location

1403 Ashmore Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
hot tub
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
hot tub
pet friendly
Hard to find single story home in Hidden Lakes with open floor plan featuring four bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms, huge, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, undermount sink, double oven, 42 inch fluted cabinets, gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. RECENT UPDATES include new master shower floor, new cooktop, some interior paint, AND NEW carpet. Master suite offers large closet and spa-inspired bathroom. Amenities include plantation shutters, nice crown molding, utility with cabinets, and nicely landscaped and easily maintained backyard with French drain system.Pets considered on individual basis, with additional Pet Deposit

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1403 Ashmore Court have any available units?
1403 Ashmore Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1403 Ashmore Court have?
Some of 1403 Ashmore Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1403 Ashmore Court currently offering any rent specials?
1403 Ashmore Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1403 Ashmore Court pet-friendly?
Yes, 1403 Ashmore Court is pet friendly.
Does 1403 Ashmore Court offer parking?
Yes, 1403 Ashmore Court offers parking.
Does 1403 Ashmore Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1403 Ashmore Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1403 Ashmore Court have a pool?
No, 1403 Ashmore Court does not have a pool.
Does 1403 Ashmore Court have accessible units?
No, 1403 Ashmore Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1403 Ashmore Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1403 Ashmore Court has units with dishwashers.

