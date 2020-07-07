1403 Ashmore Court

Amenities

Hard to find single story home in Hidden Lakes with open floor plan featuring four bedrooms, two full and one half bathrooms, huge, eat-in kitchen with granite counters, undermount sink, double oven, 42 inch fluted cabinets, gas cooktop, and breakfast bar. RECENT UPDATES include new master shower floor, new cooktop, some interior paint, AND NEW carpet. Master suite offers large closet and spa-inspired bathroom. Amenities include plantation shutters, nice crown molding, utility with cabinets, and nicely landscaped and easily maintained backyard with French drain system.Pets considered on individual basis, with additional Pet Deposit