137 Anita Avenue
Last updated July 30 2019 at 10:41 AM

137 Anita Avenue

137 Anita Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

137 Anita Avenue, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Nice 3-2-2 with POOL in desirable Keller ISD! Fantastic gunite in ground pool, great location, gorgeous wood look flooring and more! Large 19x14 living area has a lovely classic brick fireplace and opens to the dining area with an additional window, ledge and French doors overlooking the backyard. Cute kitchen has white cabinetry, additional storage and a stainless stove plus vent hood. Spacious master suite has a walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks and separate shower. Nice sized secondaries, second bath has a travertine shower and floors, outdoor storage building and more located in the heart of Keller! Professional pool service required at tenants expense. One small pet considered.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

