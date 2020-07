Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave Property Amenities parking pool garage

Beautiful home located in the sought after Hidden Lakes! Close to Sky Creek golf course, bike trails, walking trails and more. Home has great floor plan with Master and Study downstairs, 3 beds and entertaining space upstairs. Gorgeous diving and lap pool with landscaping and waterfall to relax. Large kitchen features granite countertops, large island, cooktop and built in desk. This home won't last long!