1311 Clark Springs

Amenities

hardwood floors pet friendly game room carpet

Unit Amenities carpet hardwood floors Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly game room

Keller ISD. Master downstairs. - Located in the heart of Keller. Kitchen features island and an abundance of maple cabinets in kitchen. Master suite down with shower & tub. Formal living & dining off foyer. 3M tinted windows throughout the house to provide high energy savings. High ceiling entry way and living room. Game room and three bedrooms on 2nd level. Located in desired Keller High School boundaries. *All carpet has been replaced with wood like flooring* and kitchen sink will be replaced. Easy commute to shopping.



**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.

We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.

We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.



We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/



(RLNE5319968)