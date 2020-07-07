All apartments in Keller
Last updated April 4 2020

1311 Clark Springs

1311 Clark Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1311 Clark Springs Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Saddlebrook Estates

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
game room
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
game room
Keller ISD. Master downstairs. - Located in the heart of Keller. Kitchen features island and an abundance of maple cabinets in kitchen. Master suite down with shower & tub. Formal living & dining off foyer. 3M tinted windows throughout the house to provide high energy savings. High ceiling entry way and living room. Game room and three bedrooms on 2nd level. Located in desired Keller High School boundaries. *All carpet has been replaced with wood like flooring* and kitchen sink will be replaced. Easy commute to shopping.

**In light of the National Emergency surrounding the Coronavirus, we will urge applicants and prospective residents to utilize our web site with photos of our available homes featured as vacant.
We will only schedule a property viewings once applicants have been pre-screened, have submitted completed rental applications and are prepared to secure the property with a deposit after the physical property viewing.
We urge prospects to consider renting sight-unseen from these listings if they can not travel to view homes physically. We will not be scheduling any viewings by surrogates out of consideration to our residents, agents, and their families.

We hope you will understand this policy change. https://straightforwardpropertymanagement.com/rental-search/

(RLNE5319968)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1311 Clark Springs have any available units?
1311 Clark Springs doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1311 Clark Springs have?
Some of 1311 Clark Springs's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and game room. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1311 Clark Springs currently offering any rent specials?
1311 Clark Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1311 Clark Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, 1311 Clark Springs is pet friendly.
Does 1311 Clark Springs offer parking?
No, 1311 Clark Springs does not offer parking.
Does 1311 Clark Springs have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1311 Clark Springs does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1311 Clark Springs have a pool?
No, 1311 Clark Springs does not have a pool.
Does 1311 Clark Springs have accessible units?
No, 1311 Clark Springs does not have accessible units.
Does 1311 Clark Springs have units with dishwashers?
No, 1311 Clark Springs does not have units with dishwashers.

