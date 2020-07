Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking garage

Short term lease only as owners plan to sell in the fall. Unique 3-3-4 on 2.9 acres in Keller ISD! Plush scenery, gorgeous trees, private pond, lovely sunroom, large study, two spacious living areas, gas-woodburning fireplace, separate dining room and two master suites! Walk-in closets, skylights, neutral colors, parking for 4, several storage buildings, floor to ceiling windows to enjoy the amazing views of the property and peacocks that roam the landscape. Quiet oasis to call home!