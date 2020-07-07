1237 Robin Drive

Amenities

This is the perfect home. 3 spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpet, ample closet space, and large windows for ideal lighting. An open concept Den, perfect for an in-home office, or reading room. Master bathroom includes 2 sinks, 2 closets, a separate shower and oversize tub. Guest bathroom features shower and tub combo. The living room has vaulted ceilings, beautiful decorative stone gas burning fireplace, and looks out into the enclosed sunroom and patio area. Large kitchen features an island style cook top and huge bay windows. Formal dining area includes a kitchen pass-through and wet bar. The enormous backyard is completed fenced in, and includes a storage barn. Property available December 1st 2020.