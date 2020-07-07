All apartments in Keller
Last updated October 11 2019 at 3:28 AM

1237 Robin Drive

1237 Robin Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1237 Robin Drive, Keller, TX 76262

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
fireplace
microwave
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This is the perfect home. 3 spacious bedrooms with wall to wall carpet, ample closet space, and large windows for ideal lighting. An open concept Den, perfect for an in-home office, or reading room. Master bathroom includes 2 sinks, 2 closets, a separate shower and oversize tub. Guest bathroom features shower and tub combo. The living room has vaulted ceilings, beautiful decorative stone gas burning fireplace, and looks out into the enclosed sunroom and patio area. Large kitchen features an island style cook top and huge bay windows. Formal dining area includes a kitchen pass-through and wet bar. The enormous backyard is completed fenced in, and includes a storage barn. Property available December 1st 2020.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1237 Robin Drive have any available units?
1237 Robin Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1237 Robin Drive have?
Some of 1237 Robin Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1237 Robin Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1237 Robin Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1237 Robin Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1237 Robin Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1237 Robin Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1237 Robin Drive offers parking.
Does 1237 Robin Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1237 Robin Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1237 Robin Drive have a pool?
No, 1237 Robin Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1237 Robin Drive have accessible units?
No, 1237 Robin Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1237 Robin Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1237 Robin Drive has units with dishwashers.

