1231 Fowler Street.

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker microwave patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Fabulous low maintenance townhome for lease at Keller Town Center Addition. Large corner lot. Upgrades galore! Outdoor living area with built in grill, ice maker, fireplace and TV. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom closet system. Oversized garage with built ins. Large master suite with french door leading to balcony with water views. Custom master bath with upgraded tile, sinks, fixtures,freestanding tub and separate shower. Beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace with gas logs in fam room. Built ins with hidden storage room and closet off study. Study could be used as formal dining or 3rd bedroom with a spacious walk in closet. Great location close to shopping, dining, movies, parks, trails.