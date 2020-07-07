All apartments in Keller
1231 Fowler Street.
1231 Fowler Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1231 Fowler Street

1231 Fowler St · No Longer Available
Location

1231 Fowler St, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Fabulous low maintenance townhome for lease at Keller Town Center Addition. Large corner lot. Upgrades galore! Outdoor living area with built in grill, ice maker, fireplace and TV. Hardwood floors throughout. Custom closet system. Oversized garage with built ins. Large master suite with french door leading to balcony with water views. Custom master bath with upgraded tile, sinks, fixtures,freestanding tub and separate shower. Beautiful floor to ceiling stone fireplace with gas logs in fam room. Built ins with hidden storage room and closet off study. Study could be used as formal dining or 3rd bedroom with a spacious walk in closet. Great location close to shopping, dining, movies, parks, trails.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 1231 Fowler Street have any available units?
1231 Fowler Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1231 Fowler Street have?
Some of 1231 Fowler Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1231 Fowler Street currently offering any rent specials?
1231 Fowler Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1231 Fowler Street pet-friendly?
No, 1231 Fowler Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1231 Fowler Street offer parking?
Yes, 1231 Fowler Street offers parking.
Does 1231 Fowler Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1231 Fowler Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1231 Fowler Street have a pool?
No, 1231 Fowler Street does not have a pool.
Does 1231 Fowler Street have accessible units?
No, 1231 Fowler Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1231 Fowler Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1231 Fowler Street has units with dishwashers.

