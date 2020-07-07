1219 Clark Springs Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors microwave refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities game room pool

Summer will be here before you know it! Until then, enjoy this poolside oasis with pergola and beautiful backyard.

2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home w-2formals and game room has loads of natural light & located in the heart of Keller--walking distance to Town Center. Large Master and 1 bedroom are on main level and 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs with a spacious Game Room. Master bath has been nicely updated. Rich wood floors in Formal Living, Formal Dining, and Family Room. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and granite countertops. Beautifully landscaped backyard with pool and pergola. POOL CHEMICALS & GRASS CUTTING ARE INCLUDED IN LEASE. Students attend Keller ISD and KELLER HIGH!