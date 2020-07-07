All apartments in Keller
Last updated February 29 2020 at 3:05 AM

1219 Clark Springs Drive

1219 Clark Springs Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1219 Clark Springs Drive, Keller, TX 76248
Saddlebrook Estates

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
pool
Summer will be here before you know it! Until then, enjoy this poolside oasis with pergola and beautiful backyard.
2 story, 5 bedroom, 3 bath home w-2formals and game room has loads of natural light & located in the heart of Keller--walking distance to Town Center. Large Master and 1 bedroom are on main level and 3 additional bedrooms are upstairs with a spacious Game Room. Master bath has been nicely updated. Rich wood floors in Formal Living, Formal Dining, and Family Room. Kitchen has an abundance of cabinets and granite countertops. Beautifully landscaped backyard with pool and pergola. POOL CHEMICALS & GRASS CUTTING ARE INCLUDED IN LEASE. Students attend Keller ISD and KELLER HIGH!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1219 Clark Springs Drive have any available units?
1219 Clark Springs Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1219 Clark Springs Drive have?
Some of 1219 Clark Springs Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1219 Clark Springs Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1219 Clark Springs Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1219 Clark Springs Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1219 Clark Springs Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1219 Clark Springs Drive offer parking?
No, 1219 Clark Springs Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1219 Clark Springs Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1219 Clark Springs Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1219 Clark Springs Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1219 Clark Springs Drive has a pool.
Does 1219 Clark Springs Drive have accessible units?
No, 1219 Clark Springs Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1219 Clark Springs Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1219 Clark Springs Drive has units with dishwashers.

