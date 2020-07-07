All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 29 2020 at 8:44 PM

1212 Elmgrove Lane

1212 Elmgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Elmgrove Lane, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Spectacular, open and updated Hidden Lakes home in a gated community. This executive home has designer touches, custom upgrades, ceramic tile, vaulted ceilings, wrought iron spindles, a custom wardrobe in the master bedroom and a gorgeous, well maintained yard. The remodeled kitchen offers granite, tumbled stone back splash, upgraded cabinets, on demand hot water and stainless appliances. Backyard entertaining area stays. Families in this neighborhood walk to the nearby, highly rated elementary school!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Elmgrove Lane have any available units?
1212 Elmgrove Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Elmgrove Lane have?
Some of 1212 Elmgrove Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Elmgrove Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Elmgrove Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Elmgrove Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Elmgrove Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1212 Elmgrove Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Elmgrove Lane offers parking.
Does 1212 Elmgrove Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Elmgrove Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Elmgrove Lane have a pool?
No, 1212 Elmgrove Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1212 Elmgrove Lane have accessible units?
No, 1212 Elmgrove Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Elmgrove Lane have units with dishwashers?
No, 1212 Elmgrove Lane does not have units with dishwashers.

