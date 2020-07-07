1212 Briar Ridge Drive

Amenities
Room to Roam in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 Bath home! 1st Floor Master Suite. The Ensuite master bath offers a jetted tub, separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Additional bedroom on the 1st floor too. Welcomed by a Grand entry, gleaming hardwoods, formals, a large kitchen with breakfast bar, island, breakfast room opening to a warm and inviting family room with soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, huge living or game room as well as a home office space with built in desks! The gated community features multiple pools, sand volleyball courts, jogging trails and play grounds. You will want to call this home!!