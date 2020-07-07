1212 Briar Ridge Drive

Amenities

dishwasher garage walk in closets pool playground volleyball court

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave walk in closets Property Amenities game room parking playground pool garage volleyball court

Room to Roam in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 Bath home! 1st Floor Master Suite. The Ensuite master bath offers a jetted tub, separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Additional bedroom on the 1st floor too. Welcomed by a Grand entry, gleaming hardwoods, formals, a large kitchen with breakfast bar, island, breakfast room opening to a warm and inviting family room with soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, huge living or game room as well as a home office space with built in desks! The gated community features multiple pools, sand volleyball courts, jogging trails and play grounds. You will want to call this home!!