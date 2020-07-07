All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1212 Briar Ridge Drive

1212 Briar Ridge Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1212 Briar Ridge Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
playground
volleyball court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
playground
pool
garage
volleyball court
Room to Roam in this beautiful 5 bedroom, 4 Bath home! 1st Floor Master Suite. The Ensuite master bath offers a jetted tub, separate shower and a spacious walk-in closet. Additional bedroom on the 1st floor too. Welcomed by a Grand entry, gleaming hardwoods, formals, a large kitchen with breakfast bar, island, breakfast room opening to a warm and inviting family room with soaring ceilings, wood burning fireplace and a wall of windows. Upstairs offers 3 bedrooms, huge living or game room as well as a home office space with built in desks! The gated community features multiple pools, sand volleyball courts, jogging trails and play grounds. You will want to call this home!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1212 Briar Ridge Drive have any available units?
1212 Briar Ridge Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1212 Briar Ridge Drive have?
Some of 1212 Briar Ridge Drive's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1212 Briar Ridge Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1212 Briar Ridge Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1212 Briar Ridge Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1212 Briar Ridge Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1212 Briar Ridge Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1212 Briar Ridge Drive offers parking.
Does 1212 Briar Ridge Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1212 Briar Ridge Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1212 Briar Ridge Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1212 Briar Ridge Drive has a pool.
Does 1212 Briar Ridge Drive have accessible units?
No, 1212 Briar Ridge Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1212 Briar Ridge Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1212 Briar Ridge Drive has units with dishwashers.

