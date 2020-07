Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Great home in gated Hidden Lakes community of Idlewood Oaks. Easy access to schools, community pool, local shopping & more. Well maintained & spacious, this home has a lot to offer. Spacious kitchen with large island & sunny breakfast nook. SS appliances. Home DOES NOT have refrig, washer or dryer - tenant needs to provide their own. Landlord pays HOA, SMALL pets considered with additional Non-Refundable Pet Deposit. NOT available for new tenant until 3-15-19.