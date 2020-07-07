1208 Whispering Oaks Dr

Amenities

garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets pool air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse playground pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Two small pets considered -30lb. MAX. Lawn care included! Fabulous 3-2-2 in Keller! Desired Keller ISD, spacious rooms, open layout, pretty architecture, neutral colors, great location and so much more! 19x15 family room has a lovely gas brick fireplace with a large peek-a-boo window overlooking the kitchen. Nice formal dining with room to seat multiple guest -could also be used as a great office! Charming kitchen has a breakfast nook, an oversized island, built-in microwave and loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Huge 17x14 master suite with picture window has a wonderful private bath with a 7x7 walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Great secondaries, good sized backyard, community pool, clubhouse, playground and trails in a gated community! No smoking. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.