1208 Whispering Oaks Dr

Amenities
Two small pets considered -30lb. MAX. Lawn care included! Fabulous 3-2-2 in Keller! Desired Keller ISD, spacious rooms, open layout, pretty architecture, neutral colors, great location and so much more! 19x15 family room has a lovely gas brick fireplace with a large peek-a-boo window overlooking the kitchen. Nice formal dining with room to seat multiple guest -could also be used as a great office! Charming kitchen has a breakfast nook, an oversized island, built-in microwave and loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Huge 17x14 master suite with picture window has a wonderful private bath with a 7x7 walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Great secondaries, good sized backyard, community pool, clubhouse, playground and trails in a gated community! No smoking. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.