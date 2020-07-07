All apartments in Keller
1208 Whispering Oaks Dr

1208 Whispering Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1208 Whispering Oaks Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
walk in closets
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
playground
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Two small pets considered -30lb. MAX. Lawn care included! Fabulous 3-2-2 in Keller! Desired Keller ISD, spacious rooms, open layout, pretty architecture, neutral colors, great location and so much more! 19x15 family room has a lovely gas brick fireplace with a large peek-a-boo window overlooking the kitchen. Nice formal dining with room to seat multiple guest -could also be used as a great office! Charming kitchen has a breakfast nook, an oversized island, built-in microwave and loads of cabinets for maximum storage. Huge 17x14 master suite with picture window has a wonderful private bath with a 7x7 walk-in closet, dual sinks, soaking tub and separate shower. Great secondaries, good sized backyard, community pool, clubhouse, playground and trails in a gated community! No smoking. Tenants to verify measurements, schools and property condition. There is a one-time $75 Administration fee associated with each new lease. To schedule a viewing, please contact us directly through our website at www.emeraldrpm.com under the Tenancy tab for our lease requirements policy, showing instructions and a list of agents who can assist you. YOU WILL NEED TO READ OUR LEASE REQUIREMENTS POLICY before viewing one of our properties. If you meet our qualifications, please click "Schedule a Viewing" and follow the instructions.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr have any available units?
1208 Whispering Oaks Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr have?
Some of 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr's amenities include garbage disposal, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1208 Whispering Oaks Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr offer parking?
No, 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr does not offer parking.
Does 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr have a pool?
Yes, 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr has a pool.
Does 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr have accessible units?
No, 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1208 Whispering Oaks Dr have units with dishwashers?
