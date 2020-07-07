All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1202 Whispering Oaks Drive

1202 Whispering Oaks Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1202 Whispering Oaks Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
fireplace
game room
media room
microwave
Executive style home in Gated Community! Impressive Entry with Arched Columns leading to Family room and a lovely view of the landscaped backyard. Formal is opt'l Dining or Living. Elegant Master w privacy and Luxury Master Bath w Garden Tub & Sep Shower. Kitchen, Nook & Family Rm are arranged for Large Family Gatherings or Entertainment! Kitchen features island and bar top to allow Family to Participate in Meal Prep or Keep Conversations Flowing! The Arrangement is Perfect to Share the Joy of Family or covet the Space for the Creative Spirit! Upstairs Game room and Media Rooms speak for themselves by Allowing your Preferences in Entertainment and Imagination to Soar!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive have any available units?
1202 Whispering Oaks Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive have?
Some of 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1202 Whispering Oaks Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive offer parking?
No, 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive does not offer parking.
Does 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive have a pool?
No, 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive have accessible units?
No, 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1202 Whispering Oaks Drive has units with dishwashers.

