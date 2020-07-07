1202 Whispering Oaks Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony Property Amenities game room media room

Executive style home in Gated Community! Impressive Entry with Arched Columns leading to Family room and a lovely view of the landscaped backyard. Formal is opt'l Dining or Living. Elegant Master w privacy and Luxury Master Bath w Garden Tub & Sep Shower. Kitchen, Nook & Family Rm are arranged for Large Family Gatherings or Entertainment! Kitchen features island and bar top to allow Family to Participate in Meal Prep or Keep Conversations Flowing! The Arrangement is Perfect to Share the Joy of Family or covet the Space for the Creative Spirit! Upstairs Game room and Media Rooms speak for themselves by Allowing your Preferences in Entertainment and Imagination to Soar!