Keller, TX
1200 Crockett Street
Last updated April 3 2020 at 3:24 AM

1200 Crockett Street

1200 Crockett Street · No Longer Available
Location

1200 Crockett Street, Keller, TX 76248
Keller Town Center

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
gym
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
gym
game room
parking
garage
Gorgeous end unit townhome with most sought after floorplan & premier location within subdivision. Features vaulted ceilings & natural light. Kitchen has SS appls, including the fridge, granite counter tops & island. Master suite & laundry on main floor while the 2 guest beds, each with their own bathroom, & game room loft are upstairs. Home is also energy efficient. Enjoy the spacious patio in a quiet secluded neighborhood. HOA maintains neighborhood lawn & trees. WD can stay as well as all outdoor potted plants all on automatic watering system. Desirable location that's on the Green Belt trail system, 20 min. to DFW airport, short walking distance to shops,dining,entertainment & Keller Pointe Fitness.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1200 Crockett Street have any available units?
1200 Crockett Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1200 Crockett Street have?
Some of 1200 Crockett Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1200 Crockett Street currently offering any rent specials?
1200 Crockett Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1200 Crockett Street pet-friendly?
No, 1200 Crockett Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1200 Crockett Street offer parking?
Yes, 1200 Crockett Street offers parking.
Does 1200 Crockett Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1200 Crockett Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1200 Crockett Street have a pool?
No, 1200 Crockett Street does not have a pool.
Does 1200 Crockett Street have accessible units?
No, 1200 Crockett Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1200 Crockett Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1200 Crockett Street has units with dishwashers.

