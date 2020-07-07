1200 Crockett Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities gym game room parking garage

Gorgeous end unit townhome with most sought after floorplan & premier location within subdivision. Features vaulted ceilings & natural light. Kitchen has SS appls, including the fridge, granite counter tops & island. Master suite & laundry on main floor while the 2 guest beds, each with their own bathroom, & game room loft are upstairs. Home is also energy efficient. Enjoy the spacious patio in a quiet secluded neighborhood. HOA maintains neighborhood lawn & trees. WD can stay as well as all outdoor potted plants all on automatic watering system. Desirable location that's on the Green Belt trail system, 20 min. to DFW airport, short walking distance to shops,dining,entertainment & Keller Pointe Fitness.