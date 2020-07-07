All apartments in Keller
Last updated May 3 2019 at 6:00 AM

1141 Templemore Drive

1141 Templemore Drive
Location

1141 Templemore Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
Well-maintained, one and a half story, Keller home. Light filled house boasts elegant living spaces with superior quality and detail. Front entryway opens into a cozy sitting room & formal dining room. Comfortable living awaits in a kitchen with granite counters and open floorplan, an airy breakfast nook, and an adjoining living room with large windows looking out into the fenced-in backyard. Four light-filled bedrooms with ample closet space. Large master with bay window that brightens the whole room, garden tub, walk in closet, dual vanity, and a linen closet. Easy access to 377 & 1709, close to shops & parks, in the award-winning Keller ISD.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1141 Templemore Drive have any available units?
1141 Templemore Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1141 Templemore Drive have?
Some of 1141 Templemore Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1141 Templemore Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1141 Templemore Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1141 Templemore Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1141 Templemore Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1141 Templemore Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1141 Templemore Drive offers parking.
Does 1141 Templemore Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1141 Templemore Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1141 Templemore Drive have a pool?
No, 1141 Templemore Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1141 Templemore Drive have accessible units?
No, 1141 Templemore Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1141 Templemore Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1141 Templemore Drive has units with dishwashers.

