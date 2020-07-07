1141 Templemore Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave walk in closets Property Amenities parking

Well-maintained, one and a half story, Keller home. Light filled house boasts elegant living spaces with superior quality and detail. Front entryway opens into a cozy sitting room & formal dining room. Comfortable living awaits in a kitchen with granite counters and open floorplan, an airy breakfast nook, and an adjoining living room with large windows looking out into the fenced-in backyard. Four light-filled bedrooms with ample closet space. Large master with bay window that brightens the whole room, garden tub, walk in closet, dual vanity, and a linen closet. Easy access to 377 & 1709, close to shops & parks, in the award-winning Keller ISD.