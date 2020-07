Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave Property Amenities clubhouse game room pool

Beautiful Keller ISD home in a gated community with a pool.

This spacious 5 bed 3 bath floor plan features 2 downstairs bedrooms including the master suite with a huge closet and wood floors throughout.

The upstairs includes 3 bedrooms with a game room or loft!

Neighborhood amenities include community pools, parks, golf course, and clubhouse! Walking distance to exemplary elementary (Hidden Lakes) school!

The home will be available in Mid April.

See Agent how to Apply.