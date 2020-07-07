1024 N Ridge Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities game room parking pool garage hot tub

Amazing property located in North Keller in a quiet cul-de-sac boasts .83 acres of manicured property which has an executive office with built in cabinetry, two living areas along with an over-sized game room, formal dining and two spacious upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy the tranquil setting the backyard provides including a recently resurfaced swimming pool with spa. Updated, Water well for the lawn and landscape, water softener system, electric fireplaces, plantation shutters and so much more! Lawn and Pool service is additional.