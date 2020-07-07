All apartments in Keller
Find more places like 1024 N Ridge Court.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Keller, TX
/
1024 N Ridge Court
Last updated May 6 2019 at 2:15 AM

1024 N Ridge Court

1024 North Ridge Court · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Keller
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
2 Bedrooms, 2 Bathrooms
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all

Location

1024 North Ridge Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
hot tub
Amazing property located in North Keller in a quiet cul-de-sac boasts .83 acres of manicured property which has an executive office with built in cabinetry, two living areas along with an over-sized game room, formal dining and two spacious upstairs bedrooms. Enjoy the tranquil setting the backyard provides including a recently resurfaced swimming pool with spa. Updated, Water well for the lawn and landscape, water softener system, electric fireplaces, plantation shutters and so much more! Lawn and Pool service is additional.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 N Ridge Court have any available units?
1024 N Ridge Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 N Ridge Court have?
Some of 1024 N Ridge Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 N Ridge Court currently offering any rent specials?
1024 N Ridge Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 N Ridge Court pet-friendly?
No, 1024 N Ridge Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1024 N Ridge Court offer parking?
Yes, 1024 N Ridge Court offers parking.
Does 1024 N Ridge Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 N Ridge Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 N Ridge Court have a pool?
Yes, 1024 N Ridge Court has a pool.
Does 1024 N Ridge Court have accessible units?
No, 1024 N Ridge Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 N Ridge Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 N Ridge Court has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Tips for Finding an Apartment in One Week
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
What Is Subletting? What Are the Pros and Cons?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Grand Estates At Keller
500 N Tarrant Pkwy
Keller, TX 76248
Arthouse
251 Town Center Ln
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Stone Glen
300 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248
Olympus Waterford
400 Bourland Rd
Keller, TX 76248

Similar Pages

Keller 1 BedroomsKeller 2 Bedrooms
Keller 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsKeller Apartments with Pool
Keller Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXAddison, TXWylie, TXCleburne, TXHurst, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TX
Corinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TXSachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District