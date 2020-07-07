All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1024 Anson Drive

1024 Anson Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1024 Anson Drive, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
garage
Feels like home from the moment you step inside. Ideal layout, all rooms are grand and spacious yet still cozy and inviting. Beautiful wood flooring, plantation shutters, big glorious windows. Living room, kitchen and breakfast room all overlook your peaceful backyard peppered with now fall colored trees and a perfectly placed pool makes this backyard feel more like your own personal oasis. Dual sided fire place in living and master gives both rooms elegance and charm. Great sized kitchen with tons of counter space. Upstairs bedrooms are carpeted, lovely jack and Jill bathroom and great game room with plenty of space for all your needs. Come see this Keller home today and move in before someone else does!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1024 Anson Drive have any available units?
1024 Anson Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1024 Anson Drive have?
Some of 1024 Anson Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1024 Anson Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1024 Anson Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1024 Anson Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1024 Anson Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1024 Anson Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1024 Anson Drive offers parking.
Does 1024 Anson Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1024 Anson Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1024 Anson Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1024 Anson Drive has a pool.
Does 1024 Anson Drive have accessible units?
No, 1024 Anson Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1024 Anson Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1024 Anson Drive has units with dishwashers.

