1024 Anson Drive

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage pool fireplace

Feels like home from the moment you step inside. Ideal layout, all rooms are grand and spacious yet still cozy and inviting. Beautiful wood flooring, plantation shutters, big glorious windows. Living room, kitchen and breakfast room all overlook your peaceful backyard peppered with now fall colored trees and a perfectly placed pool makes this backyard feel more like your own personal oasis. Dual sided fire place in living and master gives both rooms elegance and charm. Great sized kitchen with tons of counter space. Upstairs bedrooms are carpeted, lovely jack and Jill bathroom and great game room with plenty of space for all your needs. Come see this Keller home today and move in before someone else does!