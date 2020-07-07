All apartments in Keller
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1017 Oakwood Circle

1017 Oakwood Circle · No Longer Available
Location

1017 Oakwood Circle, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
This updated, one-story home is located on a beautiful .84 acre lot with mature trees. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood with NO HOA and Keller ISD, it is conveniently located near shopping, dining, & easy access to highways. Updates include recent hardwood flooring, renovated 2nd bathroom with granite counters, remodeled kitchen, granite counters, recent SS apps, and a beautiful tile back splash. Bright and open floor plan offers a living room that looks upon private backyard retreat featuring covered patio, plenty of green space and trees. Master bedroom suite offers a large jetted tub. This home is also energy efficient with double pane windows and energy star appliances! This is a must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1017 Oakwood Circle have any available units?
1017 Oakwood Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1017 Oakwood Circle have?
Some of 1017 Oakwood Circle's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1017 Oakwood Circle currently offering any rent specials?
1017 Oakwood Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1017 Oakwood Circle pet-friendly?
No, 1017 Oakwood Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1017 Oakwood Circle offer parking?
Yes, 1017 Oakwood Circle offers parking.
Does 1017 Oakwood Circle have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1017 Oakwood Circle does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1017 Oakwood Circle have a pool?
No, 1017 Oakwood Circle does not have a pool.
Does 1017 Oakwood Circle have accessible units?
No, 1017 Oakwood Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 1017 Oakwood Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1017 Oakwood Circle has units with dishwashers.

