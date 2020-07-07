1017 Oakwood Circle

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors oven patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

This updated, one-story home is located on a beautiful .84 acre lot with mature trees. Located in a highly desirable neighborhood with NO HOA and Keller ISD, it is conveniently located near shopping, dining, & easy access to highways. Updates include recent hardwood flooring, renovated 2nd bathroom with granite counters, remodeled kitchen, granite counters, recent SS apps, and a beautiful tile back splash. Bright and open floor plan offers a living room that looks upon private backyard retreat featuring covered patio, plenty of green space and trees. Master bedroom suite offers a large jetted tub. This home is also energy efficient with double pane windows and energy star appliances! This is a must see!