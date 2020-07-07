All apartments in Keller
Last updated July 12 2019 at 2:59 AM

1008 Elmgrove Court

1008 Elmgrove Court · No Longer Available
Location

1008 Elmgrove Court, Keller, TX 76248

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
MOTIVATED SELLERS!BRAND NEW (6-2019) GRANITE COUNTERS & BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN, CARPET & MASTER SHOWER SURROUND.This charming home is sited on a cul-de-sac lot in one of Hidden Lake's premier gated communities.The home backs to private greenbelt and is located within walking distance to the neighborhood pool & elementary school.Offers 4 bdrms, 3 baths, 2 dining,2 living areas and a chef's kitchen. With a 1.5 story floor plan, the 2nd level hosts an oversized game room (4th bedroom) with full bath. Amenities include a custom front door, engineered hardwoods, iron spindles on staircase, updated light fixtures, plantation shutters, stone-hearth fireplace, walk-in attic and lovely patio with serene greenbelt views.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Covered lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1008 Elmgrove Court have any available units?
1008 Elmgrove Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Keller, TX.
How much is rent in Keller, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Keller Rent Report.
What amenities does 1008 Elmgrove Court have?
Some of 1008 Elmgrove Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1008 Elmgrove Court currently offering any rent specials?
1008 Elmgrove Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1008 Elmgrove Court pet-friendly?
No, 1008 Elmgrove Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Keller.
Does 1008 Elmgrove Court offer parking?
Yes, 1008 Elmgrove Court offers parking.
Does 1008 Elmgrove Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1008 Elmgrove Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1008 Elmgrove Court have a pool?
Yes, 1008 Elmgrove Court has a pool.
Does 1008 Elmgrove Court have accessible units?
No, 1008 Elmgrove Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1008 Elmgrove Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1008 Elmgrove Court has units with dishwashers.

