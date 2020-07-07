1008 Elmgrove Court

Amenities

MOTIVATED SELLERS!BRAND NEW (6-2019) GRANITE COUNTERS & BACKSPLASH IN KITCHEN, CARPET & MASTER SHOWER SURROUND.This charming home is sited on a cul-de-sac lot in one of Hidden Lake's premier gated communities.The home backs to private greenbelt and is located within walking distance to the neighborhood pool & elementary school.Offers 4 bdrms, 3 baths, 2 dining,2 living areas and a chef's kitchen. With a 1.5 story floor plan, the 2nd level hosts an oversized game room (4th bedroom) with full bath. Amenities include a custom front door, engineered hardwoods, iron spindles on staircase, updated light fixtures, plantation shutters, stone-hearth fireplace, walk-in attic and lovely patio with serene greenbelt views.