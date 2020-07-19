All apartments in Kaufman County
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

3143 Marble Falls Drive

3143 Marble Falls Drive · No Longer Available
Location

3143 Marble Falls Drive, Kaufman County, TX 75126
Windmill Farms

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
Property Amenities
Available Date: March 1st, 2019.

Gorgeous like new home (4 bedrooms and 2 baths) with lots of upgrades. Greenbelt and Huge Covered Patio. Granite kitchen counter tops, furniture vanities, Jacuzzi tub. Energy star home with radiant barrier.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3143 Marble Falls Drive have any available units?
3143 Marble Falls Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Kaufman County, TX.
What amenities does 3143 Marble Falls Drive have?
Some of 3143 Marble Falls Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3143 Marble Falls Drive currently offering any rent specials?
3143 Marble Falls Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3143 Marble Falls Drive pet-friendly?
No, 3143 Marble Falls Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Kaufman County.
Does 3143 Marble Falls Drive offer parking?
No, 3143 Marble Falls Drive does not offer parking.
Does 3143 Marble Falls Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3143 Marble Falls Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3143 Marble Falls Drive have a pool?
No, 3143 Marble Falls Drive does not have a pool.
Does 3143 Marble Falls Drive have accessible units?
No, 3143 Marble Falls Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 3143 Marble Falls Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3143 Marble Falls Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 3143 Marble Falls Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 3143 Marble Falls Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
