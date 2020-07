Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors patio / balcony w/d hookup bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking pool gym pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport clubhouse courtyard package receiving

Welcome to The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake, a community of luxury apartments in Kemp, Texas. Experience the best of Kemp when you live in any of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. Our residents enjoy elegantly designed apartments that feature a fully-equipped kitchen, designer cabinetry, modern appliances, ample closet space, and much more. Make every day a holiday by enjoying our resort-style swimming pool, one-of-a-kind fitness center, and expansive resident clubhouse. In need of a repair or professional assistance? We are proud to provide on-site, customer service-oriented management and maintenance teams. Surround yourself with the luxurious lifestyle you deserve when you reside at The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake!