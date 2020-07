Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub ceiling fan granite counters ice maker patio / balcony refrigerator w/d hookup stainless steel oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly dog park gym parking pool garage new construction volleyball court cats allowed

Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent. Our newly constructed apartment community combines top of the line amenities with unparalleled service and design. Get inspired at Gateway Oaks Apartments.