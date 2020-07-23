/
van zandt county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:44 AM
45 Apartments for rent in Van Zandt County, TX📍
1 of 30
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
138 N. MAIN STREET
138 North Main Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,250
1764 sqft
Available 08/01/20 UPSCALE UNFURNISHED LOFT APT DOWNTOWN - Property Id: 6524 Dream apartment with office or store-front option. Down: 1380 sq ft, LR, kitchen, large bath, walk-in closet, laundry, high end appliances.
1 of 3
Last updated July 22 at 08:37 AM
1 Unit Available
288 South
288 South Houston Street, Grand Saline, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,200
350 sqft
WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center - Extended Stay Hotel in Houston, TX Near Texas Medical Center and Pearland An extended stay hotel, WoodSpring Suites Houston 288 South Medical Center is an excellent choice for medical
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
435 VZ County Road 3447
435 VZ County Road 3447, Myrtle Springs, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,100
1942 sqft
4 bedroom, 2 bath home in Wills Point ISD. Wood burning fireplace. Large fenced backyard. New appliances in kitchen. Includes Range/Oven, Dishwasher and Microwave. Ceiling fans in bedrooms.
Results within 5 miles of Van Zandt County
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:14 AM
1 Unit Available
411 Edgar
411 Edgar Street, Eustace, TX
2 Bedrooms
$850
968 sqft
Country home in the middle of town perfect for just starting out or retiring! 2 bedroom 1 bath. Freshly painted, new carpet. Come check it out close to the lake in Award Winning Eustace School District. No PETS !
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
15066 State Hwy 64W
15066 State Highway 64 W, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1956 sqft
Perfect location for the expanding family. Located near the Tyler airport this home offers 2 living areas 2 kitchens large yard and shop all on a corner lot. $45 app fee per adult. No smoking Pets additional deposit.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
11135 CR 1141
11135 County Road 1141, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1305 sqft
Vista Lago is a beautiful subdivision of duplex units in a sprawling and gorgeous country setting.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10016 Private Road 3814
10016 Private Road 3814, Hunt County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$900
1344 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths double-wide home sits on half an acre land and close to Lake!
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
11462 Fm 724
11462 FM 724, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1560 sqft
Nice rental with 3 bedrooms, 2 bath, 2 car garage. Tenant will have access to land inside the wood fence. Property surrounding home is not part of lease. Tyler schools, pet friendly home. Call for your showing today!
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2020 Lone Eagle Drive
2020 Lone Eagle Drive, West Tawakoni, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1355 sqft
ENJOY YOUR RESORT VACATION HOME ALL YEAR LONG!!! Back to lake Tawakoni with many acres (Sabine River Authority) of trees and trails to explore leading to the lake with fishing, boating, swimming and camping!!! Lovely and modern, fully updated open
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
10896 Park Place - 10896 Park Place
10896 Park Pl, Brownsboro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1446 sqft
Coming Soon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home in Brownsboro! - Stunning home that has everything your family needs! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home boasts an open design concept that will make you feel right at home.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:35 PM
1 Unit Available
10897 Park Place
10897 Park Pl, Brownsboro, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1446 sqft
10897 Park Place Available 07/24/20 Coming Soon - 3 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom, 2 Car Garage Home in Brownsboro! - Stunning home that has everything your family needs! This 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car garage home boasts an open design concept that will
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
322 Princess
322 Princess Pl, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
322 Princess Pl. - Beautiful Duplex in the Wellington Subdivision, located across the street from the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
300 West Rabbit Cove Road
300 W Rabbit Cove Rd, Hunt County, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you want quite living with decent living space which has lake view and lake access. Please contact listing manager.Craig Clark at 9035132841 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/quinlan-tx?lid=13137909 (RLNE5623097)
1 of 6
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
15502 CR1148
15502 County Road 1148, Smith County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,095
1250 sqft
Nice 3 bedroom 2 bath duplex units in West Tyler for only $1095/mo rent. Newer energy efficient construction with all appliances including refrigerators w/ice.
1 of 7
Last updated April 4 at 06:18 AM
1 Unit Available
413 Vista
413 Vista Crst, West Tawakoni, TX
2 Bedrooms
$895
864 sqft
Clean lakeside rental that is wheelchair accessible. Second living area could be used as third bedroom.
1 of 1
Last updated September 28 at 11:07 AM
1 Unit Available
328 W Rabbit Cove Rd
328 W Rabbit Cove Rd, West Tawakoni, TX
3 Bedrooms
$850
1200 sqft
Lake side rentals - Property Id: 102185 This is a newly remodeled property, 3 bd 2 baths. Highly desirable locations in West Tawakoni, The property has a lake access for fishing and small boats. Apply at TurboTenant: http://turbo.
Results within 10 miles of Van Zandt County
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 23 at 02:25 AM
30 Units Available
Auberge of Tyler
2830 W Grande Blvd, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,099
784 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
1079 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1591 sqft
Welcome to Auberge of Tyler, a new and vibrant residential community in Tyler, TX that offers thoughtfully designed apartment homes that feature unique layouts, ample living space and a range of amenities and exciting conveniences that cater to even
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 23 at 02:26 AM
7 Units Available
Summit Apartments
2100 State Hwy 31 E, Athens, TX
1 Bedroom
$799
625 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$899
889 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Summit Apartments offers spacious one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes. The Summit sits on the highest point in Athens with a great view of our East Texas Tree line.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
10 Units Available
The Bridges on Kinsey
4411 Kinsey Dr, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$893
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
1062 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Our apartment homes were meticulously planned for a carefree lifestyle. We surround you with beautiful trees and landscaped grounds. Our floor plans offer an abundance of space, modern amenities and plenty of closet space.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 22 at 07:49 AM
8 Units Available
The Madison of Tyler
5348 Old Jacksonville Hwy, Tyler, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,052
863 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,234
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,405
1396 sqft
Community features include a resort style pool and Jacuzzi, tennis court, tanning facilities and children's playground. Close to Broadway Square shopping plaza and abundant dining.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
16440 CR 178 #1001
16440 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,550
1886 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 16440 CR 178 #1001 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
15542 CR 178
15542 County Road 178, Smith County, TX
Studio
$1,495
1450 sqft
Upscale like-new duplexes with beautiful finishes, 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms and 2 car garage available for immediate occupancy. Located near Grande and HWY 49 with easy access to everything that S.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
12017 B CR 46
12017 County Road 46, Smith County, TX
Studio
$850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 12017 B CR 46 in Smith County. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 19
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5834 State Hwy 37
5834 Texas Highway 37, Wood County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
2524 sqft
Property is two parts the residential home and a commercial building that could easily transform into a mother in law home or rental property. This is a great opportunity to live and work at the same place but separate buildings.
Some of the colleges located in the Van Zandt County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
