/
/
kaufman county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:37 AM
114 Apartments for rent in Kaufman County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
12 Units Available
Gateway Oaks Apartments
1105 N Gateway Blvd, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,100
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,374
1191 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Brand New Apartments in Forney, Texas. Luxurious and serene, Gateway Oaks Apartments is designed for those seeking to leave behind the chaos of big city life. Featuring spacious 1, 2, and 3 bedroom apartments for rent.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 23 at 12:19 AM
26 Units Available
The Emerson at Forney Marketplace
300 Trailhouse Lane, Forney, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,010
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,490
1148 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
NOW OPEN! NOW LEASING!Find your fit at The Emerson at Forney Marketplace. Our 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments in Forney, Texas, were designed with your busy and active lifestyle in mind.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 12:24 AM
24 Units Available
The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake
18630 State Highway 274, Kemp, TX
1 Bedroom
$770
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$829
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,013
1205 sqft
Welcome to The Hamlins at Cedar Creek Lake, a community of luxury apartments in Kemp, Texas. Experience the best of Kemp when you live in any of our one, two and three-bedroom apartment homes.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
7462 Fm 2728
7462 Kaufman Road, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
2411 sqft
This lovely 4 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath home is perfect for a family. It's beautiful vaulted ceilings and crown moldings give this home a welcoming country character feel.
1 of 3
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2037 Moonlight Trail
2037 Moonlight Trail, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$2,000
1596 sqft
Nice Home located in Heartland! Three bedroom; two bath; Government voucher accepted
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
119 Hamilton Drive
119 Hamilton Drive, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1565 sqft
4 Bedrooms
Ask
Lovely Brick House with Stone Accents. Home includes high ceilings, arched doorways, and rounded corners. Upgraded master bath with spacious closets. Granite kitchen counter tops with built-in Stove, Dishwasher, and Microwave.
1 of 1
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
1716 Eastgate Drive
1716 Eastgate Dr, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1383 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 1716 Eastgate Drive in Terrell. View photos, descriptions and more!
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
305 Wrangler Avenue
305 Wrangler Ave, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,795
1687 sqft
We have 3 Bedroom and 4 Bedrooms available for immediate move in. We have luxurious Cantoni Flooring thru out, and granite countertops in our modern finished kitchens. Experience a New Way to Lease! Pay $50 app fee per adult online, bridgetowergp.
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2302 Tombstone Road
2302 Tombstone Rd, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,850
1905 sqft
Very gently lived in single story home with 4 bedrooms and 2 baths. Updated lights in living areas. Split bedroom floor plan, forth bedroom can be used as office. Granite counter tops and black appliances in kitchen.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
1217 Singletree Court
1217 Singletree Court, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,800
2320 sqft
Beautiful Large 3 bedroom with 2.5 bathrooms and a 2 car garage. Master Planned Windmill Farms. Unique 2 Story on corner lot in cul d sac. Low traffic. This home features an open floor plan, a 2 car garage, Formal dining room, and a room.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
1036 Hampton Drive
1036 Hampton Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,675
1820 sqft
4 bedroom home with extra front room that could be used as a forma dining or living area. Kitchen is open to living room with eat in nook.
1 of 22
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4002 Shawnee Trail
4002 Shawnee Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,525
1516 sqft
Lovely 4 bedroom home with 2 full bathrooms in Heartland Subdivision. Spacious kitchen overlooking the living area. Large master bedroom with a fantastic walk-in closet. Large fenced in backyard.
1 of 30
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
501 N WASHINGTON Street
501 North Washington Street, Kaufman, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
11548 sqft
55+ Living Community. Multiple Units in 4 different buildings. 1 Bedroom.1 Bathroom and 2 Bedroom.2 Bathroom unit available. Water & Trash paid by landlord. Keypads on all interior and exterior doors. Professionally Managed.
1 of 16
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4006 Rolling Rock Road
4006 Rolling Rock Road, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,000
2306 sqft
LOVELY 4 BEDROOM, 2.1 BATH HOME IN THE HEARTLAND COMMUNITY!! Large Master downstairs, wood floors throughout, bright open kitchen, granite counter tops, and stainless appliances are just few of the upgrades.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
3004 Guadalupe Drive
3004 Guadalupe Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$2,200
2442 sqft
Shows like Model. Gorgeous 4 bedrooms 2.5 bath and 2 Livings.
1 of 12
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9040 Bald Cypress Street
9040 Bald Cypress St, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,895
2152 sqft
Built by Taylor Morrison. The open-concept kitchen boasts a large island that overlooks a spacious family room and has views to the backyard. Sliding glass doors lead from the family room to the rear patio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
3101 Granite Rock Trail
3101 Granite Rock Trail, Forney, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,995
2160 sqft
Gorgeous home loaded with lots of upgrades; granite kitchen counter tops, handcrafted and designed custom cabinet, 20 inch tiles with glass inserts, furniture vanities, Jacuzzi tub, energy star home, radiant barrier, ceiling fans, cast stone fire
1 of 7
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4016 Red Rock Drive
4016 Red Rock Drive, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,650
1885 sqft
A 4 bedroom 2 bath home; the 4th one can be treated as study.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
Windmill Farms
2000 Aster Trail
2000 Aster Trail, Kaufman County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$1,649
2236 sqft
4 bedroom , 2 full baths on a corner lot! NEW paint. Split floorplan, Spacious kitchen with lots of counter space. Large master bedroom and bath. Separate shower and garden tub. Large walk in closet.
1 of 11
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
4008 Golden Rod Drive
4008 Golden Rod Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1404 sqft
GREAT LOCATION NEAR I-20, WITH QUICK ACCESS TO SHOPPING, EMPLOYMENT OPPORTUNITES, ETC. DO NOT MISS OUT ON THIS NICE, CLEAN RENTAL PROPERTY IN CRANDALL ISD.
1 of 4
Last updated July 23 at 03:35 AM
1 Unit Available
1983 Diorite Lane
1983 Diorite Ln, Forney, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,675
1456 sqft
LIKE NEW 3 bedroom, 2 bath energy efficient home finished in 2018. Tile in Kitchen, Laminate flooring in Living, and Carpet in bedrooms. Stainless Steel Appliances. Granite Counter-tops. Privacy fenced backyard with back patio.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
134 Birdsong Ln
134 Birdsong Ln, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,600
1754 sqft
Terrell - Property Id: 322735 Wow, LOOK! Terrell, Texas exceptional Move-In Ready home. This HUGE 1754 sq ft new home showcases sophistication and comfort in a three-bedroom, two-bath design with generous flexibility.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
112 Pebble Creek
112 Pebble Creek Lane, Terrell, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,475
1776 sqft
112 Pebble Creek Available 08/14/20 Stunning Terrell Home! - This is a stunning nice home with super floor plan. Family room with fireplace. Second living area could be dining room. Nice park and pool in subdivision for tenant use.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2009 Kings Forest Dr
2009 Kings Forrest Drive, Kaufman County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,650
1643 sqft
Great home in Heartland! - Built in 2007 with energy efficient features with open layout. Kitchen has black appliances to coordinate with countertops. Do not miss out on this beauty make an appointment to view today.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Kaufman County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Dallas, Fort Worth, Arlington, Plano, and Irving have apartments for rent.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXDenton, TXLewisville, TX
Richardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TXAllen, TXBedford, TXEuless, TXEnnis, TXTerrell, TXForney, TXRockwall, TXRowlett, TXFate, TX