/
/
hunt county
Last updated July 23 2020 at 3:38 AM
77 Apartments for rent in Hunt County, TX📍
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
1 Unit Available
Summerwind Apartment Homes
6115 Jack Finney Blvd, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$785
668 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Summerwind Apartments offers spacious Studio, 1 and 2 bedroom floorplans.
Verified
1 of 31
Last updated July 23 at 03:32 AM
4 Units Available
Residences at Bear Creek
5501 Sayle St, Greenville, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,050
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
1000 sqft
Apartment living made easy! Located in beautiful Greenville, Texas. Residences at Bear Creek offers 1 and two bedroom apartment homes. Garden villas located in a quiet residential neighborhood. The swimming pool steps from your home.
1 of 14
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2901 Lee Street
2901 Lee Street, Greenville, TX
Studio
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,295
1100 sqft
Stunning, unique with lots of character and natural lighting! This West Lee Street Loft is nestled in the heart of downtown Greenville where you will find shopping and dining and entertainment as well as enjoy peace & seclusion within your new home.
1 of 9
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2004 Pecan Street
2004 Pecan Street, Commerce, TX
2 Bedrooms
$950
1014 sqft
Charming two story with private bedrooms up and cozy living dining open first floor. WiFi included with one year lease.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
10016 Private Road 3814
10016 Private Road 3814, Hunt County, TX
4 Bedrooms
$900
1344 sqft
4 bedrooms and 2 baths double-wide home sits on half an acre land and close to Lake!
1 of 8
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
9353 Fm 35
9353 FM 35, Hunt County, TX
1 Bedroom
$995
399 sqft
Darling new tinyhome ready for immediate occupancy. Utilities connected. Private garages available. Underground storm cellars onsite.
1 of 25
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
5069 County Road 3228
5069 County Road 3228, Hunt County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,495
2128 sqft
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED DOUBLE-WIDE MOBILE HOME ON 1 ACRE OF AMAZING LAND ACROSS FROM NEW BUILT $300K HOMES!!! 3 bedroom and 2 bath; Spacious open concept plan with living and fireplace; Updated kitchen with black granite; Master boast updated bath with
1 of 29
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
2020 Lone Eagle Drive
2020 Lone Eagle Drive, West Tawakoni, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,700
1355 sqft
ENJOY YOUR RESORT VACATION HOME ALL YEAR LONG!!! Back to lake Tawakoni with many acres (Sabine River Authority) of trees and trails to explore leading to the lake with fishing, boating, swimming and camping!!! Lovely and modern, fully updated open
1 of 21
Last updated July 23 at 03:13 AM
1 Unit Available
302 Mill Street
302 Mill Street, Lone Oak, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,250
1356 sqft
Brand New Apartments ready for Lease! Beautiful country setting in Lone Oak ISD!!! Affordable, quality built 3 bedroom 2 bath 1 story plan WITH ALL APPLIANCES INCLUDED, WASHER AND DRYER. Living area with Open Concept kitchen.
1 of 15
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
2000 King Street
2000 King Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,025
838 sqft
UNDER CONSTRUCTION - BRAND NEW HOME COMING SOON! . . . 3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 13
Last updated July 23 at 03:42 AM
1 Unit Available
3420 Marshall Street
3420 Marshall Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
838 sqft
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2508 Hillcrest Street
2508 Hillcrest Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1400 sqft
2508 Hillcrest Street - Property Id: 44171 This Home is newly remolded and very well maintained. Great neighborhood, with fenced back yard. Private fire place in master bedroom. Original Hardwood floors, newer A/C and Hot water unit.
1 of 11
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
300 West Rabbit Cove Road
300 W Rabbit Cove Rd, Hunt County, TX
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,050
1100 sqft
If you want quite living with decent living space which has lake view and lake access. Please contact listing manager.Craig Clark at 9035132841 More info & apply online at https://hunt.com/apartments-for-rent/quinlan-tx?lid=13137909 (RLNE5623097)
1 of 26
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1716 CR 3327
1716 County Road 3327, Hunt County, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,500
1600 sqft
1716 CR 3327 Available 09/22/20 1716 CR 3327-House in Greenville with 2.2 acres - Please visit www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and/or to apply today!!! Beautiful home on 2.
1 of 8
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3402 Nashville
3402 Nashville Avenue, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,300
1465 sqft
3402 Nashville- House - Please visit our website www.huntexproperties.com for additional information and to apply for this property!!! This is a cute three bedroom, one and a half bathroom house in a central location.
1 of 5
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
1620 Sycamore
1620 Sycamore Street, Commerce, TX
3 Bedrooms
$950
1344 sqft
1620 Sycamore Available 08/20/20 1620 Sycamore- House (Commerce) - For additional information or to apply online please visit www.huntexproperties.com! Charming three bedroom, one bath, landscaped house located in Commerce, TX.
1 of 1
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
3210 Mitchell St
3210 Mitchell Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,000
1400 sqft
3210 Mitchell St Available 09/01/20 3210 Mitchell - House - Visit our website at www.huntexproperties.com for more information or to apply on line! Come take a look at this cute 3 bedroom, 1.
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2408 Bryan #201
2408 Bryan St, Commerce, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
2408 Bryan #201 Available 08/19/20 2408 Bryan - MOVE IN SPECIAL!! - **** MOVE IN SPECIAL**** Move in and get the first month rent free!!! You just pay the security deposit, and we will split that into two payments as well! This is a really nice one
1 of 10
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
2400 Bryan #204
2400 Bryan Street, Commerce, TX
1 Bedroom
$775
500 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
2400 Bryan #204 Available 08/21/20 2400 Bryan #204 -One Bedroom at University Homes Apartments - Please visit www.huntexproperties.
1 of 9
Last updated July 22 at 07:34 PM
1 Unit Available
9806 Lafayette
9806 Lafayette Drive, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
1260 sqft
9806 Lafayette Available 08/25/20 9806 LaFayette-house - Please visit our website at www.huntexproperties.
1 of 14
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1326 Jones St
1326 Jones Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,150
1527 sqft
Good sized 3 bedroom home in Greenville available. Has a carport and off street parking. New vinyl flooring installed July 2020. Pets welcome! Deposit is most likely one month's rent Application Fee is $35 per adult.
1 of 13
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3420 Marshall St Unit A
3420 Marshall St, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$975
838 sqft
3 bedrooms; 1 bathroom two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
3306 Logan St
3306 Logan Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,280
1090 sqft
FENCED BACKYARD; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
1 of 18
Last updated July 22 at 07:26 AM
1 Unit Available
1903 Wright St
1903 Wright Street, Greenville, TX
3 Bedrooms
$1,295
1090 sqft
FENCED BACKYARD; 3 bedrooms; 2 bathrooms; two motion exterior floodlights; shutters; low E insulated glass windows with screens; weather stripping on all exterior doors; smooth two square 6ft interior doors; 3.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Some of the colleges located in the Hunt County area include Amberton University, El Centro College, The University of Texas at Dallas, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, and Collin County Community College District. If you are looking for off-campus housing near your school, follow the links above to see apartment listings in the area.
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Dallas, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXFrisco, TXGrand Prairie, TXMcKinney, TXCarrollton, TXLewisville, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXTyler, TX
Allen, TXGrapevine, TXFarmers Branch, TXRowlett, TXDeSoto, TXSherman, TXRoyse City, TXCommerce, TXGreenville, TXFate, TXRockwall, TXTerrell, TX