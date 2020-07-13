All apartments in Jersey Village
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:13 AM

Windsor Cypress

Open Now until 5:30pm
12035 Old Huffmeister Rd · (832) 210-3338
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

12035 Old Huffmeister Rd, Jersey Village, TX 77429

Price and availability

VERIFIED 40 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1026 · Avail. Sep 7

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0623 · Avail. now

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

Unit 0632 · Avail. Aug 7

$990

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

See 4+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 0421 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 0413 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,150

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 862 sqft

Unit 0523 · Avail. Sep 7

$1,185

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 925 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Windsor Cypress.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
bathtub
ceiling fan
extra storage
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
clubhouse
dog park
gym
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
garage
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
guest parking
hot tub
trash valet
Welcome home to Windsor Cypress Apartments, a marvelous community in the heart of Cypress, Texas. We are just minutes from fine dining, great shopping, grocery stores, local parks, and amazing entertainment hot spots. Let Windsor Cypress Apartments be your gateway to amusement and pleasure.\n\nOur splendid community is delighted to offer one, two, and three bedroom apartment homes featuring air conditioning, cable ready, dishwasher, all-electric kitchen, walk-in closets, washer and dryer in unit, ceiling fans, den or study, balcony or patio, and so much more! We offer our residents a lifestyle of comfort and satisfaction.\n\nThe best amenities are available here at Windsor Cypress Apartments. We offer a shimmering swimming pool, 24-Hour fitness center, high-speed internet access, and an amazing lounge. Give us a call to schedule an appointment, we cant wait to show you your new home!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 7,12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $35 per applicant
Deposit: $150 (1 bedroom), $250 (2 bedroom), $350 (3 bedroom)
Move-in Fees: $75 admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 (1 pet), $350 (2 pets)
fee: $300 (1 pet), $400 (2 pets)
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month per pet
restrictions: Weight limit: 40 lbs
Parking Details: Covered lot. Open Lot: Included in lease, Carports: $30/month, Detached Garages: $80/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Windsor Cypress have any available units?
Windsor Cypress has 15 units available starting at $990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Windsor Cypress have?
Some of Windsor Cypress's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Windsor Cypress currently offering any rent specials?
Windsor Cypress is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Windsor Cypress pet-friendly?
Yes, Windsor Cypress is pet friendly.
Does Windsor Cypress offer parking?
Yes, Windsor Cypress offers parking.
Does Windsor Cypress have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Windsor Cypress offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Windsor Cypress have a pool?
Yes, Windsor Cypress has a pool.
Does Windsor Cypress have accessible units?
No, Windsor Cypress does not have accessible units.
Does Windsor Cypress have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Windsor Cypress has units with dishwashers.
Does Windsor Cypress have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Windsor Cypress has units with air conditioning.
