Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets w/d hookup dishwasher bathtub cable included garbage disposal oven range Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly business center carport coffee bar courtyard dog park 24hr gym on-site laundry parking playground pool bbq/grill internet access cats allowed 24hr maintenance

***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Promenade at Valley Ridge Apartments is centrally located in Irving, Texas. This prime location places you within minutes of many of the most popular destinations including Chili’s, Target, PetSmart, Irving Mall, Home Goods, Cowboy’s Stadium, and Ranger’s Ballpark. With one and two bedroom apartment homes that include spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves, you’ll find that style and convenience are reasons to choose Promenade at Valley Ridge. Located within minutes of Highways 161 and 183, as well as DFW Airport, that makes this Irving location one of the preferred living areas in the city. Call us today for a personal tour!