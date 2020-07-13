All apartments in Irving
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:36 PM

Promenade at Valley Ridge

3700 Valley View Ln · (469) 606-3459
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX 75062
Arts District

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 24-2005 · Avail. Jul 16

$781

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 531 sqft

Unit 15-3061 · Avail. Sep 6

$783

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 721 sqft

Unit 22-2018 · Avail. Aug 10

$788

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 670 sqft

See 1+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 05-2002 · Avail. Jul 29

$1,073

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 838 sqft

Unit 23-3011 · Avail. Jul 26

$983

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

Unit 10-3040 · Avail. Sep 9

$1,003

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 997 sqft

See 5+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Promenade at Valley Ridge.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
dishwasher
bathtub
cable included
garbage disposal
oven
range
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
carport
coffee bar
courtyard
dog park
24hr gym
on-site laundry
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
internet access
cats allowed
24hr maintenance
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Promenade at Valley Ridge Apartments is centrally located in Irving, Texas. This prime location places you within minutes of many of the most popular destinations including Chili’s, Target, PetSmart, Irving Mall, Home Goods, Cowboy’s Stadium, and Ranger’s Ballpark. With one and two bedroom apartment homes that include spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves, you’ll find that style and convenience are reasons to choose Promenade at Valley Ridge. Located within minutes of Highways 161 and 183, as well as DFW Airport, that makes this Irving location one of the preferred living areas in the city. Call us today for a personal tour!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 per applicant
Deposit: Up to $750
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $400 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $20/month (1 pet); $40/month (2 pets)
restrictions: Aggressive breeds
Storage Details: Contact for sizes and prices

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Promenade at Valley Ridge have any available units?
Promenade at Valley Ridge has 12 units available starting at $781 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does Promenade at Valley Ridge have?
Some of Promenade at Valley Ridge's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Promenade at Valley Ridge currently offering any rent specials?
Promenade at Valley Ridge is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Promenade at Valley Ridge pet-friendly?
Yes, Promenade at Valley Ridge is pet friendly.
Does Promenade at Valley Ridge offer parking?
Yes, Promenade at Valley Ridge offers parking.
Does Promenade at Valley Ridge have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Promenade at Valley Ridge offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Promenade at Valley Ridge have a pool?
Yes, Promenade at Valley Ridge has a pool.
Does Promenade at Valley Ridge have accessible units?
No, Promenade at Valley Ridge does not have accessible units.
Does Promenade at Valley Ridge have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Promenade at Valley Ridge has units with dishwashers.
