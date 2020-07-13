Amenities
***At this time, we are not conducting in-person tours. Please call or email if you wish to request a virtual tour.***Promenade at Valley Ridge Apartments is centrally located in Irving, Texas. This prime location places you within minutes of many of the most popular destinations including Chili’s, Target, PetSmart, Irving Mall, Home Goods, Cowboy’s Stadium, and Ranger’s Ballpark. With one and two bedroom apartment homes that include spacious walk-in closets, wood burning fireplaces and built-in bookshelves, you’ll find that style and convenience are reasons to choose Promenade at Valley Ridge. Located within minutes of Highways 161 and 183, as well as DFW Airport, that makes this Irving location one of the preferred living areas in the city. Call us today for a personal tour!