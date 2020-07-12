/
/
/
arts district
Last updated July 12 2020 at 6:53 PM
252 Apartments for rent in Arts District, Irving, TX
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
8 Units Available
Promenade Valley Creek
4608 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$794
707 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,045
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,522
1353 sqft
Two sparkling swimming pools, a lighted tennis court and 24-hour fitness center. Close to Irving Mall, George Bush Turnpike and DFW airport. Lots of restaurants nearby. Spacious, bright apartments.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
13 Units Available
Promenade at Valley Ridge
3700 Valley View Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$781
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$983
972 sqft
Great location in walking distance to local schools and minutes from Target and nearby restaurants. Huge walk-in closets, wood-burning fireplaces and hardwood floors. Community features a 24-hour fitness center and tennis court!
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 11 at 04:34pm
$
6 Units Available
The Colony
3321 Coker St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$735
561 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,139
1009 sqft
The Colony has a gorgeous array of spacious floor plans spread out among five uniquely designed buildings. With tons of amenities and a convenient location, its easy to see why we have the best apartments in the Arts District of Irving, TX.
Results within 1 mile of Arts District
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
14 Units Available
Courtyards Of Roses
601 W Rochelle Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$830
721 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$950
1019 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,385
1152 sqft
This charming community is on the 5050 Dart Bus Line and near entertainment. Each home features black appliances, granite countertops, and designer finishes. Pool, business center, and fitness center on site.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
15 Units Available
Las Colinas Heights Apartment Homes
3701 N O'Connor Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
922 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,343
1328 sqft
Bel Air Las Colinas has spacious 1 to 2-bedroom apartment units with modern features and amenities like in-unit laundry and hardwood floors. Nearby establishments include the McKinley Mall and dozens of local restaurants.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated October 25 at 11:26pm
Contact for Availability
The Brandt
3950 North Story Road, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,000
2 Bedrooms
$1,500
Luxury apartments feature 9-foot ceilings, skylight, and sundeck. Amenities include three relaxing swimming pools, a yoga room, and an outdoor kitchen area. Conveniently located near President George Bush Turnpike and Cottonwood Creek Park.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated March 2 at 08:32pm
Contact for Availability
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln, Irving, TX
Studio
$743
492 sqft
1 Bedroom
$835
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,038
915 sqft
The Crossing has dozens of one and two-bedroom apartments in Las Colinas on Walnut Hill. With the most indulgent amenities and exceptional customer service, everyone can find what theyre looking for at The Crossing on Walnut Hill. Apply today!
Results within 5 miles of Arts District
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
110 Units Available
Jefferson Promenade
555 Promenade Parkway, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,273
647 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,316
850 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,988
1289 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
19 Units Available
Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$861
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,132
953 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stay active any time of day with lighted tennis courts and 24 hour fitness center. Options for floor plans with fireplaces, private patio/balcony, walk-in closets. Less than a mile to 161/President George Bush Turnpike.
Verified
1 of 34
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
85 Units Available
Lincoln Las Colinas
401 W Northwest Hwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,097
646 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,098
791 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,520
1154 sqft
Slate and ceramic tile flooring, custom two-tone paint, black and clean steel appliances. Resort-style pool with water features, lounging shelf. Free fitness classes. Immediate access to lakeside walking/jogging trail.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
55 Units Available
La Villita Apartment Homes
6727 Deseo, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,018
773 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,587
1198 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,172
1336 sqft
Elegant homes with rounded corners and arched doorways, faux wood floors and maple spice cabinetry. Fitness center with cardio and resistance equipment, plus yoga/pilates room. Reach I-635 and President George Bush Turnpike in under five minutes.
Verified
1 of 16
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
23 Units Available
Oxford Park
5342 Bond St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$948
755 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,301
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,595
1245 sqft
Oxford Park's garden-style apartments create a home-like community. Units feature fully equipped kitchens, in-unit laundry and hardwood floors, while amenities include a resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. Off Northwest Highway in Las Colinas.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
12 Units Available
Colinas Pointe
4300 Rainier St, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$911
630 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,140
929 sqft
Welcome to our stylish apartments in Irving, TX, where you’ll experience a perfect mix of elegance and convenience at your fingertips.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
17 Units Available
Estrada Oaks
2115 Estrada Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$800
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$966
987 sqft
When it's time to come home, you'll love returning to your new apartment at Estrada Oaks. Our lushly landscaped property surrounds elegant and well-maintained apartment buildings.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:30pm
$
118 Units Available
Alesio Urban Center
385 E Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,264
645 sqft
1 Bedroom
$819
819 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,315
1089 sqft
Mediterranean-style apartments on the lake with cobblestone promenades and nearby restaurants and boutiques. Newly renovated apartments feature intrusion alarms, built-in entertainment center and gas fireplaces.
Verified
1 of 37
Last updated July 12 at 06:19pm
$
75 Units Available
The Towers at Mercer Crossing
1890 Mercer Pkwy, Farmers Branch, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,184
765 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,874
1169 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to The Towers at Mercer Crossing, our community of luxury apartments in Farmers Branch, TX. We offer an extraordinary urban living experience to make it so your home fits perfectly with your lifestyle.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
35 Units Available
The Palmer at Las Colinas
2940 W Royal Ln, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
782 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,480
1111 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,755
1215 sqft
Sitting on Royal Ln., these units offer 1-3 bedroom units, complete with air conditioning, hardwood floors, recent renovations, stainless steel and granite countertops. The community offers 24-hour maintenance, a car wash area and dog park.
Verified
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
$
28 Units Available
Calloway at Las Colinas
7300 Parkridge Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$975
715 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,110
982 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1353 sqft
This community is located near a variety of shopping and dining options along I-635. Recently-renovated units include washer-dryer hookup, fireplace and hardwood flooring. Residents are treated to on-site parking, tennis court, gym, pool and concierge.
Verified
1 of 22
Last updated July 12 at 06:39pm
28 Units Available
Gables Water Street
5270 N O'Connor Blvd, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,625
666 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,545
836 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,800
1226 sqft
Mixed-use development located right on Lake Carolyn and steps away from shopping, dining and entertainment. Easy access to public transportation. Wide variety of floor plans available.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$899
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,263
1012 sqft
Luxurious apartments with recently upgraded kitchens and baths featuring Whirlpool appliances, nickel fixtures and wood-burning fireplaces. Located just minutes from the airport and the DART bus line.
Verified
1 of 18
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
$
45 Units Available
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
907 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1280 sqft
These pet-friendly units come with hardwood flooring, granite countertops, private balconies and more. Near the banks of Lake Carolyn and close to I-35E, shopping, dining and recreation. Onsite amenities include pool, gym and hot tub.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 12 at 06:38pm
10 Units Available
Woodland Hills
3541 W Northgate Dr, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$838
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
1-2 bedroom apartments in gated community near Irving Mall shopping, dining and entertainment. Fully furnished, with fireplace and dishwasher. Patio or balcony vista. Pool, hot tub, gym and basketball court on the premises.
Verified
1 of 57
Last updated July 12 at 05:31pm
24 Units Available
IMT Lakeshore Lofts
800 Lake Carolyn Pkwy, Irving, TX
Studio
$1,115
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,235
829 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,635
1243 sqft
Contemporary apartments with designer finishes. Recently renovated. Residents get access to a yoga studio, wine room, game center, billiards table and media room. Near Las Colinas Country Club. Easy access to I-35E.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated July 12 at 06:31pm
16 Units Available
The Blvd
5353 Las Colinas Blvd, Irving, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
763 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments with updated kitchens, granite counters, hardwood floors, W/D hookups, patio/balcony. Enjoy pool, sundeck, state-of-the-art fitness center, covered and garage parking. Las Colinas Boulevard location with access to Northwest Highway.
