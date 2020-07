Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets w/d hookup stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher furnished hardwood floors carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities clubhouse concierge courtyard internet cafe gym on-site laundry parking pool 24hr maintenance internet access cats allowed dogs allowed accessible pet friendly alarm system bbq/grill business center dog park guest parking package receiving pool table

A life beyond expectation awaits you at Las Colinas Heights. Located just off Highway 114 and the George Bush Turnpike, our beautiful apartment community brings you the convenience of many shops, dining and entertainment destinations. At Las Colinas Heights you can choose from a number of innovatively designed apartment homes. Our one and two bedroom floor plans feature all electric kitchens, spacious walk-in closets, washer and dryer connections, central heating and air, wonderful views, private patios and balconies, and so much more! Relax by the refreshing resort style swimming pool or work up a sweat in our state of the art fitness facility. Pets are welcome so bring the whole family! Las Colinas Heights is committed to providing an outstanding living experience including our dedication to the highest level of maintenance and service to our residents. Come and discover the many ways to make Las Colinas Heights your new home!