Apartment List
/
TX
/
hurst
/
apartments with move in specials
Last updated July 11 2020 at 3:52 AM

56 Apartments for rent in Hurst, TX with move-in specials

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hurst apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
19 Units Available
Enclave at Hometown
8601 Ice House Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,115
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1491 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,789
1444 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person private tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
6 Units Available
Bedford Oaks
1400 Shady Ln, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$850
578 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,000
887 sqft
Within Bedford prime location, you have discovered a private community designed especially for people who desire a neighborhood lifestyle.
Results within 5 miles of Hurst
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
45 Units Available
The Domain at Founders Parc
880 W Euless Blvd, Euless, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,270
826 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1182 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,365
1448 sqft
The Domain at Founders Parc brings another level of living to this mid-cities neighborhood. From our upscale pool with cabanas and outdoor kitchens to our pet-friendly dog parks, socials, fun activities are central to the community.
Verified

1 of 45

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
28 Units Available
Keller Town Center
Olympus Town Center
1300 Keller Pkwy, Keller, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,131
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,352
1135 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,823
1466 sqft
Luxury living right near Keller Town Center. Homes include wine racks and gourmet kitchens. Onsite amenities include a fire pit, fitness center and walking path.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
29Fifty
2950 Mustang Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,040
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,199
900 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,425
1000 sqft
Great location in the Grapevine neighborhood close to shops, dining and entertainment. Units feature new renovations, including stainless steel appliances, a clubhouse, a resort-style pool and other upgrades.
Verified

1 of 29

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
50 Units Available
Verandahs at Cliffside
1705 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
Studio
$877
503 sqft
1 Bedroom
$988
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,342
930 sqft
Verandahs at Cliffside is in the heart of Arlington's celebrated neighborhoods. Make your home among the parks, plazas, cultural landmarks and the city's greatest attractions.
Verified

1 of 19

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Bristol Grapevine
2400 Timberline Dr, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$900
656 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
920 sqft
Apartments include brushed nickel hardware and faux wood flooring. Community highlights include a pet park and business center. Beat the heat in the pool. Close to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport. Near Parr Park Sprayground.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Copper Hill
3000 Bedford Rd, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$898
682 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,104
982 sqft
With a location that can't be beat - DFW Airport, TX-121 and 183 are just minutes away - Copper Hill is a dream come true. Socialize in this pet-friendly community at the basketball court, pool or racquetball court.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
17 Units Available
The Madrid
2711 Trinity Bend Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$853
646 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,025
956 sqft
Offering a prime location minutes from I-30/Highway 360/TX-183, The Madrid Apartments delivers a convenient location, relaxing onsite amenities, and one- and two-bedroom apartments for rent in Arlington, TX.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
15 Units Available
The Heights
1901 NE Green Oaks Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,150
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,450
1164 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Two- and three-bedroom apartments at Legacy Point are just off of Green Oaks Boulevard. Every unit enjoys hardwood floors, ice maker and a fireplace, along with a business center and other amenities.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
29 Units Available
Parkway North
Alcove Oaks
500 Tish Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$833
711 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,114
1012 sqft
Nearby recreation activities include Chester W. Ditto Golf Course, River Legacy Parks and the Crystal Canyon Natural Area. Mixed units include townhomes and one- and two-bedroom apartments.
Verified

1 of 24

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
9 Units Available
Venue at 8651
8651 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
$813
657 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,010
1049 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
The Dallas/Fort Worth Metroplex is easily accessible thanks to I-820 and I-30. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry. Residents stay fit at the tennis court and gym, then relax at the pool and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
36 Units Available
Ventura
2601 Furrs St, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$780
629 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,225
1090 sqft
Elegant homes with fireplaces and custom cabinetry. On-site offerings include a volleyball court and laundry center. Easy access to I-30. Attend a Cowboys football game at AT&T Stadium. Have a blast at Six Flags Over Texas.
Verified

1 of 46

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
1 Unit Available
John T. White
Horizons at Sunridge
9001 Meadowbrook Blvd, Fort Worth, TX
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,135
920 sqft
Horizons at Sunridge Apartment Homes is a retreat with the all of the conveniences of Fort Worth and Arlington just a short drive away.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
19 Units Available
Parkway North
Vine
711 Trinity Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$920
742 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,145
1009 sqft
Prime location in the heart of Arlington with access to the city's best trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Apartments feature stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, granite countertops, tennis courts and sand volleyball.
Verified

1 of 36

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
7 Units Available
Amherst
1121 Amherst Dr, Bedford, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,080
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,330
1009 sqft
Escape to Amherst Apartments in Bedford, Texas. Our enchanting one and two bedroom homes offer five unique floor plans design to provide your family with a nostalgic atmosphere, reminiscent of nobler times.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated July 11 at 02:39am
$
9 Units Available
The Abbey at Hightower
6889 Hightower Dr, North Richland Hills, TX
1 Bedroom
$929
760 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,270
994 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,429
1219 sqft
This luxury community is in a private neighborhood. North Richland Hills area provides great shopping and entertainment options. For those who stay home, a movie theater, pool and gym are available. In-unit washer-dryer hookups.
Verified

1 of 12

Last updated July 11 at 02:40am
$
5 Units Available
Aria
2513 Summer Tree Cir, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$940
808 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,395
1186 sqft
Located in the heart of Arlington and close to hiking trails, shopping, schools and restaurants. Newly renovated apartments include stainless steel appliances, wood-style flooring, resort-style pool and outdoor grilling stations.
Results within 10 miles of Hurst
Verified

1 of 65

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
43 Units Available
The View of Fort Worth
1852 E Northside Dr, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,101
672 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,117
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,661
1109 sqft
Live your best life inside one of our 300 studios, one-, two-, and three-bedroom apartments where luxurious finishes and first-rate fixtures guarantee your wellbeing.
Verified

1 of 22

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
76 Units Available
Jefferson Silverlake
1775 State Highway 26, Grapevine, TX
Studio
$1,263
661 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,313
845 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,023
1237 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open for both self-guided tours and in-person tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
Verified

1 of 28

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
32 Units Available
The Grand on Beach
4100 Northern Cross Boulevard, Haltom City, TX
Studio
$1,040
570 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,199
660 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,654
1092 sqft
Live in the height of luxury at The Grand on Beach. Our premier apartment community has an ideal North Fort Worth location near the Fossil Creek neighborhood which sits on over 1,000 acres and the popular, master-planned community of Alliance, Texas.
Verified

1 of 25

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
27 Units Available
Mag & May
315 West Magnolia Avenue, Fort Worth, TX
Studio
$1,255
515 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,364
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,055
1114 sqft
Mag & May is modern by design, but the vibe is as authentic as they come. It's a place that compliments the tried and true Southside spirit with the energy of a connected community.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated July 11 at 03:38am
$
21 Units Available
Montelena
501 Turner Rd, Grapevine, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,145
772 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,405
966 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,670
1219 sqft
Grapevine Mills and a variety of wineries are just minutes away from this property. When at home, residents enjoy walk in closets, hardwood flooring and fireplaces. Amenities include pool, hot tub, 24-hour gym and clubhouse.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated July 11 at 03:39am
$
34 Units Available
Providence in the Park
1601 W Arbrook Blvd, Arlington, TX
1 Bedroom
$1,020
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,370
1047 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,770
1302 sqft
Nicely crafted homes with fireplaces and extra storage. Community highlights include a coffee bar, media room and pool. Minutes from I-20. Close to The Parks at Arlington if you want to shop, dine and relax.
What to keep in mind when looking for apartments with move-in special in Hurst, TX

Move-in specials offer an enticing incentive to Hurst apartment renters looking to save. However, it’s important to ask about any stipulations to the move-in specials. A free month’s rent may only apply to specific apartment floors or basic amenities instead of the apartment you really want.

Other move-in specials might include a lowered or no security deposit option. Keep in mind the lack of security deposit means you are responsible for damage when moving out.

No application fees are also popular move-in specials, which will immediately put more money back in your pocket.

Hurst apartments are more likely to offer move-in specials during an off-season like winter when fewer people are moving. You may be able to negotiate your own special like free parking for a year in the paid garage.

Similar Pages

Hurst 1 BedroomsHurst 2 BedroomsHurst 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsHurst 3 BedroomsHurst Accessible Apartments
Hurst Apartments under $900Hurst Apartments with BalconyHurst Apartments with GarageHurst Apartments with GymHurst Apartments with Hardwood Floors
Hurst Apartments with ParkingHurst Apartments with PoolHurst Dog Friendly ApartmentsHurst Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TXIrving, TXGarland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TXMcKinney, TXLewisville, TX
Denton, TXRichardson, TXMesquite, TXEuless, TXBedford, TXBurleson, TXWeatherford, TXCorinth, TXDuncanville, TXBenbrook, TXLittle Elm, TX
Sachse, TXMidlothian, TXWhite Settlement, TXRichland Hills, TXForney, TXProsper, TXSouthlake, TXBalch Springs, TXAzle, TXFairview, TX

Apartments Near Colleges

Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at DallasUniversity of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
Collin County Community College District