All apartments in Irving
Find more places like 9722 Cliffside Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Irving, TX
/
9722 Cliffside Drive
Last updated June 3 2020 at 1:01 AM

9722 Cliffside Drive

9722 Cliffside Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Irving
See all
Valley Ranch
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

9722 Cliffside Drive, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautiful Home in Highly sought Hollows of Valley Ranch neighborhood,Coppell Schools,walking distance to Valley Ranch Elementary and right next to the rodeo Park. Excellent Floor Plan Many Upgrades. Elegant Marble Entry & Marble fireplace,Granite Counter tops, Granite window area in the Breakfast Nook...Rich Hardwood floors in Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Area, Kitchen and Hallway. Spacious Chef's Gourmet Kitchen has Classic White Cabinetry &Breakfast Bar. Wonderful Master Suite with Large Walk-in Closet, Jet Tub &his and her sinks!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9722 Cliffside Drive have any available units?
9722 Cliffside Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 9722 Cliffside Drive have?
Some of 9722 Cliffside Drive's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9722 Cliffside Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9722 Cliffside Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9722 Cliffside Drive pet-friendly?
No, 9722 Cliffside Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 9722 Cliffside Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9722 Cliffside Drive offers parking.
Does 9722 Cliffside Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9722 Cliffside Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9722 Cliffside Drive have a pool?
No, 9722 Cliffside Drive does not have a pool.
Does 9722 Cliffside Drive have accessible units?
No, 9722 Cliffside Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9722 Cliffside Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9722 Cliffside Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
Furnished Apartments 101 – Pros and Cons
5 Things You Should Know About Seasonality in Apartment Renting
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
How to Transfer Utilities to Your New Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Residences at Northgate
4310 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
Aleo at North Glen Apartments by Cortland
7904 N Glen Dr
Irving, TX 75063
The Crossings on Walnut Hill
2615 W Walnut Hill Ln
Irving, TX 75038
Olympus Las Colinas
692 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039
Marbletree
4057 N Belt Line Rd
Irving, TX 75038
Eagle Crest
4013 W Northgate Dr
Irving, TX 75062
AMLI at Escena
6401 Escena Blvd
Irving, TX 75039
Delante
1001 Lake Carolyn Pkwy
Irving, TX 75039

Similar Pages

Irving 1 BedroomsIrving 2 Bedrooms
Irving Dog Friendly ApartmentsIrving Pet Friendly Places
Irving Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Dallas, TXFort Worth, TXArlington, TXPlano, TX
Garland, TXGrand Prairie, TXFrisco, TXCarrollton, TX
McKinney, TXLewisville, TXDenton, TXRichardson, TX

Nearby Neighborhoods

Valley Ranch
Arts District

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DallasNorth Lake College
Amberton UniversityEl Centro College
The University of Texas at Dallas