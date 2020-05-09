9722 Cliffside Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors ice maker walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Beautiful Home in Highly sought Hollows of Valley Ranch neighborhood,Coppell Schools,walking distance to Valley Ranch Elementary and right next to the rodeo Park. Excellent Floor Plan Many Upgrades. Elegant Marble Entry & Marble fireplace,Granite Counter tops, Granite window area in the Breakfast Nook...Rich Hardwood floors in Family Room, Formal Living and Dining Area, Kitchen and Hallway. Spacious Chef's Gourmet Kitchen has Classic White Cabinetry &Breakfast Bar. Wonderful Master Suite with Large Walk-in Closet, Jet Tub &his and her sinks!