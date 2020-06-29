All apartments in Irving
8808 Crescent Court

8808 Crescent Court · No Longer Available
Location

8808 Crescent Court, Irving, TX 75063
Valley Ranch

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
game room
parking
garage
Exceptional COPPELL ISD. You will fall in love with the open-concept floor plan with lots of natural light to brighten your day. Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen boasting granite counter tops & all NEW Stainless steel APPLIANCES in 2019. Enjoy overlooking the Spacious Family room with Fireplace. Escape upstairs to your Large Master suite showcasing huge bath with double sinks, separate shower, jetted garden tub + 2 closets including big walk in. Large Game room for FUN everyday. Carpet & pad replaced 2019. RING doorbell included. Located in quite Neighborhood on Cul de sac. Convenient to DFW airport, Shopping, Dining & easy highway access. Lawn care included. NO PETS. Make this your new home - Come see TODAY

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8808 Crescent Court have any available units?
8808 Crescent Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8808 Crescent Court have?
Some of 8808 Crescent Court's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8808 Crescent Court currently offering any rent specials?
8808 Crescent Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8808 Crescent Court pet-friendly?
No, 8808 Crescent Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8808 Crescent Court offer parking?
Yes, 8808 Crescent Court offers parking.
Does 8808 Crescent Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8808 Crescent Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8808 Crescent Court have a pool?
No, 8808 Crescent Court does not have a pool.
Does 8808 Crescent Court have accessible units?
No, 8808 Crescent Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8808 Crescent Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8808 Crescent Court has units with dishwashers.

