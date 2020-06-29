8808 Crescent Court

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities bathtub carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities game room parking garage

Exceptional COPPELL ISD. You will fall in love with the open-concept floor plan with lots of natural light to brighten your day. Prepare meals in the chef's kitchen boasting granite counter tops & all NEW Stainless steel APPLIANCES in 2019. Enjoy overlooking the Spacious Family room with Fireplace. Escape upstairs to your Large Master suite showcasing huge bath with double sinks, separate shower, jetted garden tub + 2 closets including big walk in. Large Game room for FUN everyday. Carpet & pad replaced 2019. RING doorbell included. Located in quite Neighborhood on Cul de sac. Convenient to DFW airport, Shopping, Dining & easy highway access. Lawn care included. NO PETS. Make this your new home - Come see TODAY