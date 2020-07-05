All apartments in Irving
8608 Augustine Road

Location

8608 Augustine Road, Irving, TX 75063

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Great town home in the desirable Hunter Valley neighborhood. Beautiful curved entry door, tile floors on first level, open kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new range and microwave, granite counter tops. Breakfast bar and separate eating area. Study has french door entry and built-ins along with under stair storage. Upstairs there is a lovely master suite with a 9 x 7 covered balcony, a second bedroom and bath and a second living area. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. There are two Home owner associations. Landlord pays HOA fees.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8608 Augustine Road have any available units?
8608 Augustine Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Irving, TX.
How much is rent in Irving, TX?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Irving Rent Report.
What amenities does 8608 Augustine Road have?
Some of 8608 Augustine Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8608 Augustine Road currently offering any rent specials?
8608 Augustine Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8608 Augustine Road pet-friendly?
No, 8608 Augustine Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Irving.
Does 8608 Augustine Road offer parking?
Yes, 8608 Augustine Road offers parking.
Does 8608 Augustine Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8608 Augustine Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8608 Augustine Road have a pool?
No, 8608 Augustine Road does not have a pool.
Does 8608 Augustine Road have accessible units?
No, 8608 Augustine Road does not have accessible units.
Does 8608 Augustine Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8608 Augustine Road has units with dishwashers.

