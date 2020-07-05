8608 Augustine Road

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Great town home in the desirable Hunter Valley neighborhood. Beautiful curved entry door, tile floors on first level, open kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new range and microwave, granite counter tops. Breakfast bar and separate eating area. Study has french door entry and built-ins along with under stair storage. Upstairs there is a lovely master suite with a 9 x 7 covered balcony, a second bedroom and bath and a second living area. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. There are two Home owner associations. Landlord pays HOA fees.