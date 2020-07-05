8608 Augustine Road

Amenities
Great town home in the desirable Hunter Valley neighborhood. Beautiful curved entry door, tile floors on first level, open kitchen with oak cabinets, stainless steel appliances, new range and microwave, granite counter tops. Breakfast bar and separate eating area. Study has french door entry and built-ins along with under stair storage. Upstairs there is a lovely master suite with a 9 x 7 covered balcony, a second bedroom and bath and a second living area. Refrigerator, washer, dryer included. There are two Home owner associations. Landlord pays HOA fees.