7717 Sweetgum Drive

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities business center parking pool garage sauna

Open floorplan very inviting for family and friends situated nicely in Hackberry Creek! Formal split living and dining, family room with fireplace and open kitchen flow to covered patio, salt water pool and deck. 4th bedroom or study down with adjacent full bathroom. Large main bedroom up includes sitting room that could be additional office area. Cedar steam room, cedar closet, separate shower with glass surround featured in master bath. Sizeable secondary bedrooms. Close to DFW airport, essential freeway system, business centers, entertainment and shopping venues. No Pets! Ample rear driveway affords plenty of parking.