7116 Isle Royal Lane

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher garage playground guest suite

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony Property Amenities game room parking playground garage guest suite

Gorgeous 4 bedroom 4 full bathroom and 1 half bathroom house with Coppell Schools. Almost like a new house. Master upstairs with full guest suite down stairs. Hardwoods in family and study. Rear entry garage and covered patio. Luxury kitchen with double ovens and 5 burner gas cooktops and 42 inch site finished raised panel cabinetry. Several acres of parks and green space including play grounds. Miles of trails. Fire place, Media and Study and Game Room overlooking family room and exterior up lighting